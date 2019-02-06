Wednesday, Feb 06, 2019 | Last Update : 06:40 PM IST

India, All India

'Stand by my husband': Priyanka after dropping off Robert Vadra at ED office

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 6, 2019, 4:23 pm IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2019, 5:50 pm IST

Vadra has been directed by Delhi court to cooperate with ED investigation after he approached court for anticipatory bail.

Robert Vadra was dropped off at the office by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo: PTI)
  Robert Vadra was dropped off at the office by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, reached the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi on Wednesday after the agency summoned him in a money laundering case.

Robert Vadra was dropped off at the office by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In a big signal to BJP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after dropping off her husband said, “I stand by my husband,” adding that she wanted to send a “clear message” by her appearance.

Robert Vadra has been directed by a Delhi court to cooperate with the ED investigation after he approached the court for anticipatory bail. A court has given him immunity from arrest till February 16, but also asked that he join the investigation.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property — located at 12, Bryanston Square — worth 1.9 million pounds. In the past, Robert Vadra has denied the allegations and termed them a political witch hunt.

Tags: enforcement directorate, robert vadra, priyanka gandhi, money laundering case, delhi court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The BJP leaders in the Assembly claimed that the Kumaraswamy-led Congress-Janata Dal (United) coalition government lacked majority as four Congress lawmakers were missing in the House on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

‘Let them try’: Cong leader Shivakumar on BJP moving no-confidence motion

The government, in a petition, sought directions for releasing the 67 acres which it had acquired about two-and-a-half decades back, leaving untouched the 0.313 acres of disputed land. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Clear your stand on Ram temple: Amit Shah to SP, BSP, Congress

The girl was attacked with a sickle-like weapon on her stomach, neck and hands and fled the scene immediately. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)

17-year-old Hyderabad student attacked with sickle, condition critical

Shrestha Saxena Sub Inspector said, 'we have registered the case and started investigating the matter. We have also sent Kamal for medical treatment'. (Photo: ANI)

MP: 2 transgender booked for forcefully making man undergo gender transition

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: British woman slaps immigration officer in Bali, jailed

2

A man attacked by mountain lion, fought back and choked it to death

3

Two new Google apps to benefit the deaf

4

Rahul Gandhi meets students to have 'open conversation' on poll manifesto

5

WOW! Check out the first supersonic jet to launch soon

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham