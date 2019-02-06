'Stand by my husband': Priyanka after dropping off Robert Vadra at ED office

Vadra has been directed by Delhi court to cooperate with ED investigation after he approached court for anticipatory bail.
New Delhi: Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, reached the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi on Wednesday after the agency summoned him in a money laundering case.
Robert Vadra was dropped off at the office by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
In a big signal to BJP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after dropping off her husband said, “I stand by my husband,” adding that she wanted to send a “clear message” by her appearance.
Robert Vadra has been directed by a Delhi court to cooperate with the ED investigation after he approached the court for anticipatory bail. A court has given him immunity from arrest till February 16, but also asked that he join the investigation.
The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property — located at 12, Bryanston Square — worth 1.9 million pounds. In the past, Robert Vadra has denied the allegations and termed them a political witch hunt.