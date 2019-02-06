BJD's Ladu Kishore Swain passes away at 71

He was admitted to Apollo hospital here on Tuesday due to kidney ailments.

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP from Aska, Ladu Kishore Swain passed away at the age of 71 on Tuesday night.

He was admitted to Apollo hospital here on Tuesday due to kidney ailments.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid homage to Swain on Twitter and wrote, "Shocked to hear the demise of Ladu Kishore Swain, MP, Aska. Convey my deep condolences to the bereaved family. Late Sri Swain was an able parliamentarian as well as a distinguished member of state legislature. His loss is profound. May his soul rest in peace."

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Aska parliamentary constituency in 2014 as a BJD candidate. Swain garnered over five lakh votes and won with a majority of over three lakh votes.