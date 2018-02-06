The Asian Age | News

BJP must make aircraft prices public, Rahul calls Rafale deal 'scam'

Published : Feb 6, 2018, 7:03 pm IST
Cong prez’s attack came a day after Sitharaman refused to share details of deal on grounds of security pact signed between India, France.

'The defence minister is saying she will not inform India, the Indian martyrs and their relatives about the money spent on buying those aircraft. What does this mean? This only means there is some scam,' Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government for not making public the prices of Rafale fighter aircraft, and charged that there was a "scam" in the deal.

"For the first time, the defence minister is saying that we will not share details of money spent on buying the aircraft...I spoke during the Gujarat polls that there is a scam (in the Rafale deal). Modi ji has personally got the deal done," Gandhi told reporters outside the Parliament.

He added, "Modi ji had personally gone to Paris. Personally, the deal was changed. Entire India knows it. And the defence minister is saying she will not inform India, the Indian martyrs and their relatives about the money spent on buying those aircraft. What does this mean? This only means there is some scam."

Gandhi's attack came a day after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had refused to share the details of the deal on the grounds of the security agreement signed between India and France.

Her response was to a written question in Rajya Sabha by Samajwadi Party member Naresh Agrawal, who had asked whether the government did not want to disclose in public domain the agreement between India and France for purchasing the aircraft.

