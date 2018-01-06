The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 06, 2018 | Last Update : 06:19 PM IST

India, All India

Kamala Mills fire: Owners of Mojo's Bistro charged with culpable homicide

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Jan 6, 2018, 2:38 pm IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2018, 2:38 pm IST

Mumbai fire department in its report said flying embers from lighted charcoal used in illegal hookah at Mojo’s Bistro probably led to fire.

14 people were killed in a blaze at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel on December 29, 2017. (Photo: File)
 14 people were killed in a blaze at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel on December 29, 2017. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Owners of Mojo's Bistro, another pub at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel, have been added as accused in the original FIR of the inferno that claimed 14 lives on December 29, 2017. 

The owners of Mojo's Bistro have been booked for culpable homicide. 

The development comes a day after Mumbai fire brigade department on Friday came out with their report concluding that flying embers from lighted charcoal used in illegal hookah at the Mojo’s Bistro probably led to the fire.

The fire department report stated that the source of the fire was from Mojo's restaurant and not 1-Above.

The report claims that the embers came in contact with the decorative curtains at the restaurant, which were combustible in nature, thus causing the fire to spread rapidly, fanned through a pedestal fan. 

"It was revealed from most of the eye witnesses that hookah was served at Mojo's restaurant at the time of fire... There is every possibility that during removal of lighted charcoal from the segree (stove) and or transferring it into Hookah or during the fanning of the charcoal the flying burning embers came in contact with the combustible curtains/decorative material nearby and started the fire," the report stated.

The report has clarified that none of the two restaurants -- Mojo's and 1-Above -- had permissions to serve liquor and hookah but still they served them.

Although there was an emergency exit, the pub staff seemed to be unaware of it, it said.

Beer kegs near the exit path also blocked the escape and the kegs eventually exploded and escalated the fire, the report said.

Most of the victims were trapped in the toilet of the pub and died of suffocation, the police had said earlier.

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta said the action against illegal alterations and constructions at commercial establishments will continue.

"We will start taking action across the city against all commercial restaurants and pubs and those who have illegal alterations. They have respite for 15 days so that they have time to remove the illegal constructions on their own without damaging their reputation," he said.

The Mumbai Police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on Friday to those providing information on the whereabouts of the owners of ‘1 Above’ pub in the Kamala Mills compound, a police spokesperson said. The pub owners, Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar, have been absconding ever since a fire claimed 14 lives on December 29.

Tags: mojo bistro, kamal mills fires, culpable homicide, mumbai fire department
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Ironical: Did Taapsee, said to be dating an athlete, just take a dig at Virushka’s wedding?

2

The moment when Dhoni, Raina, Jadeja signed CSK contracts

3

Less sleep is linked to anxiety and depression

4

Samsung to revive India’s tablet market this year

5

Why should there be a GST on sanitary pads? It should be free: Akshay Kumar

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham