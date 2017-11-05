One-sided contest, Congress has run away from battlefield: Modi on Himachal polls

Modi, on Saturday, attacked Congress and likened them to termites, saying that they must be wiped out from Himachal.

New Delhi: In yet another scathing attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections had become a one-sided contest and Congress had run away from the battlefield.

Modi is addressing his first rally at Una.

Later, he will also address rallies in Palampur Assembly segment in Kangra district and in Kullu.

Himachal Pradesh goes to vote on November 9.

Here are the highlights: