Sunday, Nov 05, 2017 | Last Update : 01:35 PM IST

India, All India

One-sided contest, Congress has run away from battlefield: Modi on Himachal polls

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 5, 2017, 12:53 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2017, 1:30 pm IST

Modi, on Saturday, attacked Congress and likened them to termites, saying that they must be wiped out from Himachal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Una in Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Una in Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: In yet another scathing attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections had become a one-sided contest and Congress had run away from the battlefield.

Modi is addressing his first rally at Una. 

Later, he will also address rallies in Palampur Assembly segment in Kangra district and in Kullu. 

Read: Modi equates Cong to termites, says must be removed from Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh goes to vote on November 9.

Here are the highlights:

  • Referring to the anniversary of demonetisation, Modi said, Few people who faced the heat of demonetisation are still complaining and planning to observe November 8 as black money day
  • Congress did not implement the benami assets law as they were well aware it would reveal all their wrong doings, PM adds
  • Speaking on the Goods and Service Tax (GST), Modi said, GST has immensely benefited the transport sector. Truck movement between the states has gained pace
  • Our focus is on 'Vikas'. Only development is the solution to all the troubles and take the nation to greater heights: PM
  • What was the reason that infrastructure development was so slow during the Congress? After we came to power, things changed in 3 years, the PM says
  • We are working to fulfill people's aspirations. We will ensure jobs for youth, healthcare for elderly and proper education for children, Modi says
  • These elections have become one-sided in Himachal Pradesh. Congress has run away from the battlefield, he adds
  • Ours is a government devoted to serve the people. The money we release, we ensure it is completely utilized for people's welfare, says the Prime Minister
  • People are now well aware of our government that works dedicatedly and a government that used to make only statements, he adds launching an attack on Congress
  • I have never seen the enthusiasm that I am witnessing this time in Himchal Pradesh during elections. This is a clear indication that people want change, says Modi
Tags: bharatiya janata party, congress, narendra modi, himachal pradesh elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

