The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 05, 2018 | Last Update : 12:19 PM IST

India, All India

Former TV anchor Suhaib Ilyasi acquitted by Delhi High Court in wife's murder

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Oct 5, 2018, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2018, 11:25 am IST

In December 2017, a trial court sentenced Suhaib Ilyasi to life term for stabbing his wife to death.

Suhaib Ilyasi had shot into limelight after hosting TV crime show - 'India's Most Wanted'. (Photo: File)
 Suhaib Ilyasi had shot into limelight after hosting TV crime show - 'India's Most Wanted'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former television anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi, who was sentenced to life in jail for murder of his wife, Anju, 18 years ago, has been acquitted by the Delhi High Court on Friday.

"The appeal is allowed," a bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel said hearing appeal of Ilyasi challenging his conviction and life imprisonment for killing his wife.

Ilyasi's daughter Aaliya, who was present at the time of pronouncement of the verdict, expressed happiness and said she always had trust in her father.

"I am very very happy. I am not able to express myself much right now. For all this while, we were silent about it because the judgement was yet to come. We have suffered a lot but I trust my father completely and I had always trusted him," she said.

The trial court had in December, 2017 sentenced Ilyasi, who had shot into limelight after hosting TV crime show - 'India's Most Wanted', to life term for stabbing his wife to death, saying he "committed murder and gave it a colour of suicide".

The high court, which had on April 26 granted interim bail to Ilyasi, refused to extend the relief on May 14. He later moved the Supreme Court which also refused to grant him interim bail.

Ilyasi, in his appeal moved through advocate Rajiv Mohan, has claimed that the police had not collected any material for three months after the incident and there was no evidence to charge him for the offence of murder.

The police had claimed that he had misled the investigating agency, proving his involvement in the crime. It had also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him and directed that Rs 10 lakh be paid as compensation to Anju's parents.

Earlier, Ilyasi was charged with milder provisions, including 304 B dowry death) of the IPC. However, Anju's mother Rukma Singh and sister Rashmi Singh had moved the Delhi High Court which in August 2014 ruled that the former TV producer would be tried under Section 302 of the IPC for the offence of murder.

Anju was rushed to a hospital on January 11, 2000 with stab wounds she received at her East Delhi residence. She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Ilyasi was arrested on March 28, 2000.

Charges were framed against him in the case after his sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used to torture Anju for dowry.

Tags: suhaib ilyasi, anju ilyasi, delhi high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Maharashtra police files case against Tanushree for comments against political leader

2

Tracking indoor air quality can help mitigate home pollution

3

Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Salim to star in Y-Films’ Pyaar Actually

4

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

5

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham