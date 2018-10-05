The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 05, 2018 | Last Update : 02:01 PM IST

India, All India

Deal done: India signs up for Russia S-400 missile system amid US threat

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 5, 2018, 1:09 pm IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2018, 1:09 pm IST

The long-range missile systems will bolster India’s air-defence capabilities along the 4,000-km-long India-China border.

The S-400 is an upgraded version of the S-300 systems. The missile system, manufactured by Almaz-Antey, has been in service in Russia since 2007. (YouTube| Screengrab)
 The S-400 is an upgraded version of the S-300 systems. The missile system, manufactured by Almaz-Antey, has been in service in Russia since 2007. (YouTube| Screengrab)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin have reportedly signed a deal for five Russian S-400 Triumf missile shield systems, one of the world's most lethal surface-to-air missiles.

The long-range missile systems will bolster India’s air-defence capabilities along the 4,000-km-long India-China border.

S-400 is known as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system. China was the first foreign buyer to seal a government-to-government deal with Russia in 2014 to procure the lethal missile system and Moscow has already started delivery of an undisclosed number of the S-400 missile systems to Beijing. 

The S-400 is an upgraded version of the S-300 systems. The missile system, manufactured by Almaz-Antey, has been in service in Russia since 2007. 

The deal was signed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday afternoon amid a threat of tough sanctions from the US.

The US has hinted at tough sanctions against any nation that buys advanced military hardware from Russia. Russia has been an important supplier of defence hardware to India for decades.

According to reports, deal for space cooperation has been inked between Russia and India.

There will be an Indian monitoring station built near the Russian city of Novosibirsk in Siberia.

The bilateral talks between the two leaders are going on.

Vladmir Putin is India on a two-day India visit. He arrived in New Delhi on Thursday.

Tags: pm modi, russian president, vladimir putin, s-400 missile
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Maharashtra police files case against Tanushree for comments against political leader

2

Tracking indoor air quality can help mitigate home pollution

3

Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Salim to star in Y-Films’ Pyaar Actually

4

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

5

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Members of the Kapoor family and stars from the film industry were seen arriving for the prayer meet of Krishna Raj Kapoor, who passed away recently,

Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet: Family, celebs remember ‘First Lady of B'wood’

Ahead of the film release, a special screening of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma debut film LoveYatri was organised in Mumbai last night. Salman’s friends Sonakshi Sinha, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, actress Daishy Shah, Kiara Advani, Sangeeta Bijlani and others attended this screening. On the other hand, AndhaDhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte promoted their film in Delhi College. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Iulia watch LoveYatri and Ayushmann-Radhika promote AndhaDhun

Nervous or excited? As the release dates of their films come closer, the teams of ‘Helicopter Eela’ and ‘Loveyatri’ were at promotional events in Mu

Only few more days to go: Ajay-Kajol twin, Aayush-Warina groove for ventures

Unlike Ayushmann Khurrana’s character of a blind man in ‘AndhaDhun’, stars came with extra alert eyes to figure out the suspense in the film at a scr

AndhaDhun: Ayushmann, Radhika welcome stars galore for their ‘blind date’

Legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday and along with members of the Kapoor family, several stars were seen arriving at her residence in Mumbai and at the funeral. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Krishna Raj Kapoor: Bachchans, Aamir, Alia, others bid final goodbye

Frantic and hectic: Bollywood stars went all out for their films which recently hit the theatres and which were up for release too. (Photos: Viral Bh

Salman for Loveyatri, AndhaDhun teams, Pataakha, Jalebi stars not far behind

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham