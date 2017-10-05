The Asian Age | News

Air Force ready, any decision on surgical strike to be taken by Centre: IAF Chief

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 5, 2017, 1:45 pm IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2017, 2:42 pm IST

Air Force Chief said IAF is prepared to fight at short notice in full synergy with other two sister services, should the need arise.

The Air Chief said the IAF is capable of countering China and ready to take on the challenge of a two-front war. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief B S Dhanoa on Thursday said the IAF is ready for full spectrum operation but any decision on surgical strike involving his wing has to be taken by the government.

Addressing media on the eve of the 85th Air Force Day, the Air Force Chief said, "We are ready for full spectrum operation. Any decision on surgical strike involving the Air Force has to be taken by the government."

Dhanoa said Air Force is prepared to fight at short notice in full synergy with other two sister services, should the need arise.

The Air Chief said the IAF is capable of countering China and ready to take on the challenge of a two-front war. 

"We are ready to take on any challenge," he said.

Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat had said in September that the country should be prepared for a two-front war, insisting China has started "flexing its muscles", while there seems to be no scope for reconciliation with Pakistan whose military and polity saw an adversary in India.

The Chief of Air Staff also said the IAF will achieve sanctioned strength of 42 fighter squadrons by 2032.

Dhanoa also said that the first three women fighter pilots will be commissioned in December this year.

