Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 | Last Update : 06:11 PM IST

133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,906,520

51,189

Recovered

1,280,667

50,227

Deaths

39,820

849

Maharashtra45795629935616142 Tamil Nadu2682852087844349 Andhra Pradesh176333956251604 Karnataka145830692722704 Delhi1391561252264033 Uttar Pradesh100310572711817 West Bengal80984568841785 Telangana6894649675563 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
  India   All India  05 Aug 2020  Anti CAA stir starts once again in Assam
India, All India

Anti CAA stir starts once again in Assam

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Aug 5, 2020, 12:45 pm IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2020, 12:45 pm IST

All the motorcycles stopped near the CM’s residence, and AASU activists raised slogans against the Citizenship Act

Representational image
 Representational image

After a five-month gap, the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests have started resurfacing, with the All Assam Students Union holding a protest march on Tuesday in east Assam’s Dibrugarh, where hundreds of students took part in a huge motorcycle rally.

The protest, soon after the Union home ministry sought three more months to frame the CAA rules, started with a rally from Chowkidinghee and passed through all major roads in Dibrugarh before going towards the residence of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Lakhi Nagar area of Dibrugarh. All the motorcycles stopped nears the CM’s residence, and AASU activists raised slogans against the Citizenship Act.

 

“Our protest against the CAA has resumed. Due to the pandemic we put our agitation on hold since the beginning of March. Now it will be back in full force. As we said before, Assam will not shoulder the burden of a single Bangladeshi entering the state after 1971, be it Hindu or Muslim,” AASU’s Dibrugarh general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah said.

Tags: anti caa protests, anti-citizenship amendment act
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Streets wear a deserted look on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. Habib Naqash

Jammu and Kashmir 'undergoing transformation' after scrapping of Article 370: S Jaishankar

Curfew imposed in Srinagar to mark first anniversary of New Delhi's abolition of the article 370. (DC Photo- H.U. Naqash)

Human Rights Watch seeks end to violations in J&K

Devotees gather to attend the Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram Temple, at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020. (PTI)

Prime Minister Modi peforms bhumi pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Women set to get permanent commission in army.

Indian Army begins process of granting permanent commission to women officers

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham