The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 05, 2018 | Last Update : 07:52 AM IST

India, All India

Maritime dialogue with China, Russia as ties deepen

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 5, 2018, 7:11 am IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2018, 7:11 am IST

India is strengthening ties with China in other ways too, with the RBI having issued a licence to the Bank of China to open its first branch in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India will hold “maritime dialogues” with both China and Russia, sources have said, adding that bilateral maritime dialogues with Indonesia and France were held recently. This will be India’s second maritime dialogue with China at the joint secretary-level, the first having been held in 2016.

India has stepped up its interactions with time-tested friend Russia and giant eastern neighbour China after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s informal summits at Sochi (Russia) and Wuhan (China) with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping respectively. However, despite all this, New Delhi is also continuing its maritime consultations with the United States, Japan and Australia as part of the proposed “quadrilateral” which is widely seen as a move to counter Chinese naval dominance in the Asia-Pacific region. New Delhi is also working towards integrating the existing “Indian Ocean Region (IOR)” mechanism with the “concept” of the Indo-Pacific region.  

Sources on Wednesday said, “There have been dialogues with key players.... We had bilateral maritime dialogues with Indonesia and France. And we are also proposing to have maritime dialogues with China and Russia in the coming couple of months.”

India is strengthening ties with China in other ways too, with the RBI having issued a licence to the Bank of China to open its first branch in India. This was a commitment that PM Modi had given to the President of China and the commitment has been kept. India is also in discussions with China for the visit of the Chinese defence minister to India.

Sources also said the Indian government had never been openly critical of China’s role in the Indo-Pacific region but had only insisted on a “rules-based order”. Sources said, “There may have been commentaries critical of China’s naval posture in the Indo-Pacific, but the government of India has never been publicly critical of the Chinese posture. What we (India) have essentially said is that we would like a rules-based order in the Indian Ocean because it’s important for navigation, connectivity, and defence and security. This is our second maritime dialogue with China, the first being in 2016. It is at the joint secretary-level. It is taking place after our PM (Modi) made a keynote speech on the Indo-Pacific, so presumably that will be the focus of this discussion. ... There were welcoming references to PM’s speech on Indo-Pacific by President of China. We are hoping for positive discussion.”

“The concept of the Indo-Pacific is not directed against any country. Some special effort has to be made towards the ‘doubters’, those countries that have some concerns... some of the Asean and east African countries who (want to know) ... what our role is in the Indo-Pacific. Our position has been to explain to them that there has been an IOR (Indian Ocean Rim), we have tie that into the Indo-Pacific concept. IOR is a mechanism. Indo-Pacific is a concept. We need to tie that up. ... We have to address all these issues which is why some of these dialogues are taking place.”

Tags: narendra modi, vladimir putin, maritime dialogues
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sex symbol? Women, men admit having crush on England manager Gareth Southgate

2

Mum shocked as six-year-old daughter takes sex toy to school for show and tell

3

Muslims donate land, money to build temple in Bihar

4

Pakistani reporter goes overboard to cover monsoon floods

5

Ranbir’s Sanju crosses Rs 150 crore-mark in 5 days, all set to beat Salman’s Race 3

more

Editors' Picks

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham