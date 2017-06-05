India rushes more troops along Line of Control

Forces get free hand to deal with skirmishes on border.

New Delhi: India has decided to fully exploit its strategic advantage along the Line of Control with security forces having been directed to launch a major offensive as additional deployment has already been mobilised in the region and the option of moving heavy artillery close to the LoC also being explored.

Sources said Indian security forces have an upper hand in terms of better tactical location at most places along the LoC and it has now been decided to launch a fresh onslaught against Pakistani posts and their border guarding forces. Even since Pakistan’s Border Action Teams (BAT) had mutilated bodies of two Indian soldiers earlier this month, a section of the security top brass has been pushing for India playing a more “pro-active and aggressive role” at the LoC with the aim of pushing Pakistan on the defensive.

Indian security forces had recently released video footage of heavy shelling which demolished two Pakistan security posts following the mutilation of Indian soldiers. Sources claimed that more such action with greater intensity was now expected in the days ahead.

“A similar strategy was adopted earlier also when Pakistan was forced to announce a unilateral ceasefire in 2003. Pakistan fully realises that Indian security forces enjoy a major tactical advantage due to the location in some sectors like Chammb, Poonch, Pallanwala, Akhnoor, Pulwama, along the LoC and it been decided to again fully exploit it, specially because intelligence reports suggest that terror groups operating out of PoK will step up infiltration in the coming days,” a senior security official said.

Sources claimed as part of the stepping up offensive along the LoC, Indian forces will resort to heavy firing, specially at those Pak border outposts that provide cover fire to the infiltrating militants.

Intensifying operations along the LoC is part of an elaborate plan drafted by the government to restore normalcy in the Valley. Union home minister Rajnath Singh has already hinted at the Centre putting in place a strategy to improve security situation in the Valley.

As part of the same ongoing exercise, security forces have launched an aggressive operation against active militants in the Valley, having killed as many as 14 in the last few days including Sabzar Bhatt, the acting chief of Hizbul Mujahideen. Security forces have also prepared a list of most wanted militants in the Valley, with the Army, CRPF and J&K police launching a joint operation to eliminate them.

The ongoing investigations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against separatists into terror funding is also part of the same plan as the Centre wants to keep their activities under check.

The NIA on Monday had interrogated three such separatists — Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karat, Javed Ahmed Baba alias Gazi and Nayeem Khan – in connection with the same case. Investigating sources said some top Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Shah Geelani as well chief of J&K National Front Nayeem Khan, who has been suspended from Hurriyat, will also be questioned in the coming days.