At MP rally, Amit Shah throws open challenge to Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : May 5, 2018, 12:59 am IST
BJP chief dares Cong to win state, says its fort is too strong to fall.

BJP President Amit Shah along with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and others in Bhopal on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah on Friday threw an open challenge to Rahul Gandhi to ensure victory of Congress in Madhya Pradesh in the forthcoming Assembly elections, saying, “BJP is too strong in MP to be defeated.”

“BJP’s fort in MP is too strong to fall. I dare Mr Gandhi to win power for Congress in MP (in the upcoming Assembly elections, due in November this year),” Mr Shah said while addressing party workers here.

Mr Shah said he was throwing the challenge to Mr Gandhi since the latter had recently expressed confidence that Congress was returning to power in MP in the year-end elections.

“Congress is too weak in MP to take on BJP. Our party is in such a strong foot in the state that even a booth level worker can defeat a Congress stalwart here”, he said.

He took a jibe at the recent reshuffle in MP Congress ahead of assembly elections, saying, “Raja- Maharajas or man from corporate house cannot ensure victory for Congress in MP”.

He was apparently referring to scion of Gwalior royal family Jyotiraditya Scindia who has been appointed as campaign committee chairman of Congress and industrialist Kamal Nath who has been made president of the party’s MP unit.

He also made it clear that BJP would go to forthcoming assembly elections in MP under the leadership of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “Our victory march will continue. We will win in Karnataka and then in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan”, he said.

Tags: amit shah, madhya pradesh, rahul gandhi

