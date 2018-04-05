The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 05, 2018 | Last Update : 04:20 PM IST

India, All India

Was shouted at, thrown out by Yogi Adityanath: UP Dalit MP writes to Modi

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 5, 2018, 3:59 pm IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2018, 3:57 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly assured Chhote Lal Kharwar that action will be taken.

Uttar Pradesh Dalit MP has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging he was 'scolded and thrown out' twice and has been facing discrimination. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Dalit MP has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging he was 'scolded and thrown out' twice and has been facing discrimination. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A Dalit parliamentarian from the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging he was "scolded and thrown out" twice and has been facing discrimination.  

Chhote Lal Kharwar, 45, who represents Uttar Pradesh's Robertsganj constituency, in the letter stated that he is facing discrimination by the administration in his constituency and his complaints are not being heard by his own party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly assured him that action will be taken, NDTV reported.

In the letter obtained by NDTV, Chhote Lal Kharwar said he met the state party chief Mahendra Nath Pandey thrice but he did not get any help. He has also named another leader, Sunil Bansal.

Chhote Lal Kharwar also mentioned that he received death threats a number of times but police did not file his complaint, the reason he finally wrote to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

"You see, I exhausted all my options internally within the party, that is why I went to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes. You please check at the local level and see if you can find any instances of wrongdoing against me. If not, then why is this happening?" Chhote Lal Kharwar told NDTV.

In his letter, Chhote Lal Kharwar had raised instances of rampant corruption in the district administration and forest department in the Chandauli district near his constituency for nearly three years. After Yogi Adityanath came to power in 2017, he said, he had hoped that the situation would be remedied but nothing was done. Rather, his land was shown as encroached forest land by the administration.

He has also written that local BJP leaders have been working against him and his brother, who is a local politician, and are colluding with rival parties.

Chhote Lal Kharwar's complaint has emerged days after BJP faced massive Dalit protests, in which 11 people were killed. Dalit groups were protesting against a Supreme Court order that they feared weakened a law that protects them from atrocities.

Tags: yogi adityanath, narendra modi, chhote lal kharwar, uttar pradesh government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Ranbir and Deepika dance on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and it’s what we feel

2

Nokia 6 2018, 7 Plus and 8 sirocco launched in India with Android One software

3

John Abraham's Parmanu to finally release on 4 May

4

Smartphone app might soon offer new way to measure blood flow

5

To welcome Modi, #ChaltiKaNaamModi van, flash mob planned in UK

more

Editors' Picks

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham