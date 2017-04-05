The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 05, 2017 | Last Update : 10:30 AM IST

India, All India

Centre may seek Presidential reference on SC's highway liquor ban: report

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 5, 2017, 9:21 am IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2017, 10:19 am IST

The Centre is also open to supporting a review petition filed by hotel, tourism and industry bodies as an alternative.

President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: File)
 President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: File)

New Delhi: As many state governments have sought the intervention of the Centre in the Supreme Court’s recent order banning liquor outlets on highways, the Modi government might ask for a Presidential reference on the issue.

According to an Indian Express report, the Centre is also open to supporting a review petition filed by hotel, tourism and industry bodies as an alternative.

Under Article 143, the Centre can request the President to make a reference to the Supreme Court on a question of fact or law, which he thinks is of public importance. However, the court has the right to refuse to answer any or all of the queries in the reference.

But the Presidential reference could be sought for only if the states aggrieved by the move ask for one under Article 143, in writing to the Supreme Court.

The report also stated that the Centre might consult Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who has earlier appeared for Tamil Nadu government in the issue. He had opined that the court order would not include pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels that serve alcohol under its ambit.

“We are open to the idea of seeking a Presidential Reference on the issue since the issue assumes significance due to its public importance, especially since a lot of revenue and job loss will happen if the Supreme Court order is implemented as it is. But, we will do it only if some of the aggrieved states approach us,” IE’s sources were quoted as saying.

The report also mentioned that two states including a BJP ruled state were contemplating sending a request to the Centre for a Presidential reference. The Karnataka government was also reported to be considering the same.

Recently, the Supreme Court had banned sale of liquor within 500 metres of state and national highways which included hotels, bars and pubs that serve alcohol. The move is touted to cause considerable revenue loss to state governments due to the cut in excise revenue that they earn from such vends.

Earlier, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma had said the government is also consulting legal experts and mulling to find a middle path within the legal framework.

Tags: supreme court, presidential reference, centre, highway liquor ban
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Iceland to pass bill for equal pay law for men and women

2

US man dies trying to eat doughnut in shop's eating challenge

3

UK PM slammed for not wearing headscarf during her visit to Saudi Arabia

4

Amul appeals liquor shops on highways to sell milk bars

5

Burglar’s phone bill of 45,000 pound paid by UK police

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham