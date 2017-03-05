The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 05, 2017 | Last Update : 05:42 AM IST

India, All India

Securitymen fight militants holed up in J&K village

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 5, 2017, 5:40 am IST
Updated : Mar 5, 2017, 5:39 am IST

The forces reportedly blasted the house after imposing a curfew in the area.

The security forces resumed the operation with the first light on Saturday after it was suspended for the night to avoid collateral damage but did not find militants inside the house when they entered it around 9 am.
 The security forces resumed the operation with the first light on Saturday after it was suspended for the night to avoid collateral damage but did not find militants inside the house when they entered it around 9 am.

Srinagar: A fierce gun battle undertook between a group of two to three militants holed up in a house and security forces in Hayena village of Tral area in southern Pulwama district on late Saturday evening.

The forces reportedly blasted the house after imposing a curfew in the area. The locals said over the phone that earlier, mike-fitted police jeeps went around announcing, a curfew had been imposed in and around Hafoo Nazneenpora village and that no one should try to venture out.

“After some time we heard huge blasts,” said one of them. Heavy firing was also on.” In a related incident, irate crowds attacked the CRPF reinforcements, which were on way to the village in Tral. Sources said the mob had gathered in the heart of the town and attacked the security personnel with sticks and stones. They also snatched the service rifle from a CRPF jawan, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the security forces called off the operation launched on Friday evening in a remote village of Kashmir Valley’s southern Shopian district on Saturday as the militants who had been holed up in a private house escaped overnight.

The security forces resumed the operation with the first light on Saturday after it was suspended for the night to avoid collateral damage but did not find militants inside the house when they entered it around 9am.

A police official said that there was no response to the security forces’ firing towards the house on Saturday morning, and after some time when the Army’s Paratroopers entered the premises, they found it empty. The family living left soon after the encounter started on Friday evening. After the search, the operation was called off.

Tags: militants, crpf, kashmir valley
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Bng’lr hacker reveals loophole in Uber app to get free rides for lifetime

2

Shahid and Mira's princess Misha is already the photogenic diva

3

Flipkart announces discounts and exchange offers for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

4

Over 100 customers party at Spain restaurant, run away without paying

5

Advantage Australia after Nathan Lyon's 8-50

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham