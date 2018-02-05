The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

32-yr-old NRI woman moves Delhi HC, seeks justice in rape case

Published : Feb 5, 2018, 7:44 am IST
The high court has issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought their stand on the woman's plea. It also directed the investigators to file their reply by March 20. (Photo: PTI)
 The high court has issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought their stand on the woman's plea. It also directed the investigators to file their reply by March 20. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A 32-year-old NRI woman, who was allegedly raped by a businessman in Delhi, has moved the Delhi High Court, seeking transfer of her case to the crime branch of the city police.

The high court has issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought their stand on the woman's plea. It also directed the investigators to file their reply by March 20.

The woman has alleged that she was raped by one Vishal Chawla on the night of September 28, 2017 while she was with him to discuss about business opportunities in India.

The woman in her petition filed through her counsel said that she came to India in September along with her husband to explore business opportunities.

As per the plea, she came in contact with the accused who claimed to be a business associate and assured them of extending help.

On the night of the incident, while her husband was away, the man came to her hotel and took the woman to his residence to discuss the business proposals, the plea states. It further said that the man served her drinks and later raped her.

The petition further states that the accused threaded her of dire consequences, if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The woman and her husband, however, approached the police and lodged a rape case against the accused.

The plea stated that when the couple went to the police station to enquire about the FIR lodged against the accused, they found that the man was present there and he threatened to kill them.

"In this situation, the couple immediately left India and went back to New Zealand," the plea said.

It further stated that till date neither the accused has been arrested nor any progress made in the probe.

"The woman is seeking justice for herself and proper punishment to the offender especially in view of the collusion of the police officials with the accused, as the same is essential for securing dignity and human life to the woman," the plea said.

It said in the present circumstances, the probe into the matter should be transferred from the Delhi Police to its Crime Branch to ensure speedy and fair investigation of the case.

