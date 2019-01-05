The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 05, 2019 | Last Update : 06:05 AM IST

India, All India

Separatists refute govt’s claim on J&K dialogue

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jan 5, 2019, 12:37 am IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2019, 5:02 am IST

The home minister had said that it was because of such perception that things (in Kashmir) are not moving ahead.

Separatist patriarch Syed Ali Shah Geelani (Photo: File)
 Separatist patriarch Syed Ali Shah Geelani (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Separatist leaders in J&K on Friday refuted Union home minister Rajnath Singh’s claim that the government had last year offered unconditional dialogue with separatists to end the stalemate in the state last year but “their doors were shut”.

“To put the record straight the truth as all of Kashmir knows is that there never was any offer of ‘unconditional’ talk at any point by this Govt. On the contrary all effort by this Govt has been towards a military solution with the view to integrate Kashmir and even do away with its special status,” chief Muslim cleric and senior separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq wrote on Twitter.

Separatist patriarch Syed Ali Shah Geelani also contested the minister’s claim and said, “The government never officially invited us and now claims we rejected it (talks offer)”.

Mr Singh had on Thursday while replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the proclamation of imposition of President’s Rule in J&K said that if separatists in Kashmir had agreed to talk to an all-party delegation that went to meet them last year, perhaps the government could have found some or the other way to resolve the “stalemate in the Valley”.

He had regretted that the “doors of separatists were shut”. The home minister had said that it was because of such perception that things (in Kashmir) are not moving ahead.

He had said, “A perception was being created that the BJP doesn’t want to talk to Hurriyat.  And then we asked people to go there (Kashmir) and have talks with them (Hurriyat). And when an all-party delegation went there to talk, the doors were shut for them.” He further said that he had also assured former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti when her party was in power in J&K with an alliance with the BJP that the Centre was willing for an “unconditional talk to end the stalemate” in Kashmir. “If they (separatists) had agreed to talk, perhaps we could have found some or the other way (to resolve the conflict). I had told the then CM Mehbooba Mufti that if they are willing to talk, our doors are also open, unconditionally,” Mr. Singh had claimed.

Tags: separatist leaders, rajnath singh
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

2

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

3

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

4

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

5

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham