No matter the laws, result is always abuse: Snowden on Aadhaar breach

ANI
Published : Jan 5, 2018, 3:51 pm IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2018, 5:06 pm IST

The UIDAI on Thursday said the Aadhaar data including biometric information is fully safe and secure.

American whistleblower Edward Snowden said the Aadhaar database conceived and introduced by the Indian government can also be misused and abuse. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: A day after the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) denied that there was any breach of the Aadhaar database, American whistleblower Edward Snowden said on Friday the Aadhaar database conceived and introduced by the Indian government can also be misused and abused.

Retweeting CBS journalist Zack Whittaker's response on a BuzzFeed report on the breach of Aadhaar database in India, Snowden said, "It is the natural tendency of government to desire perfect records of private lives. History shows that no matter the laws, the result is abuse."

Whittaker had earlier said, "ICYMI. India has a national ID database with the private information of nearly 1.2 billion nationals. It's reportedly been breached. Admin accounts can be made and access can be sold to the database, reports BuzzFeed."

It termed The Tribune report titled 'Rs 500, 10 minutes, and you have access to billion Aadhaar details' a case of misreporting.

"There has not been any Aadhaar data breach. The Aadhaar data including biometric information is fully safe and secure," the UIDAI said in a statement.

This development has come at a time when the Supreme Court is set to begin the final hearing of petitions challenging the legality of Aadhaar programme based on privacy concerns on January 17.

In August 2017, the Supreme Court held that privacy is a fundamental right under the Constitution of India.

Tags: edward snowden, unique identification authority of india, aadhaar data leak
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

