The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 05, 2018 | Last Update : 06:15 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 1st Test: Faf du Plessis, de Kock departs, SA 6 down
 
India, All India

Deoband’s new fatwa bans Muslim women from marrying into families of bankers

ANI
Published : Jan 5, 2018, 9:07 am IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2018, 9:10 am IST

Darul Ifta has stated that as per Islamic law, earnings through interest and any transaction involving investment is forbidden.

The edict was pronounced after a person asked Darul Ifta if he should marry his daughter to a man whose father worked in a bank. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The edict was pronounced after a person asked Darul Ifta if he should marry his daughter to a man whose father worked in a bank. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Saharanpur: The largest seminary in the country, Darul Uloom Deoband, has issued a fatwa asking Muslim women to not marry into a family whose members work in banks, citing that the income from banking jobs is considered ‘haram’ (forbidden) earnings.

The edict was pronounced after a person asked Darul Ifta if he should marry his daughter to a man whose father worked in a bank.

The banking sector runs on the basis of interest which is prohibited in Islam. Darul Ifta has stated that as per Islamic law, earnings through interest and any transaction involving interest particularly investment is forbidden.

Islam also forbids business in alcohol, narcotics, school, and weapons as well as any business undertaken with the motive of earning maximum profits, the Islamic seminary informed.

The Islamic scholars and clerics have upheld the fatwa, contending that religious body’s stand was in line with the Islamic law.

“Darul Uloom Deoband is correct in its decision. One should avoid having any social bonds with such a person because everything including his lifestyle would be connected with ‘haraam’, and then it would be harmful to the person religiously, socially as well as individually,” Majlis Ittehad-e-Millat General Secretary Othar Osmani told ANI.

Muslim scholar and Islamic researcher Maulana Nadimul Vajdi said that if a person, knowingly or unknowingly, has indulged in ‘haram’ earning, the person concerned should quit the job and find another one in which the income was not considered forbidden under the Islamic law.

Tags: muslim women, fatwa, darul uloom deoband, majlis ittehad-e-millat, maulana nadimul vajdi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Saharanpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung’s Galaxy X might feature a pressure sensitive display

2

Iceland holds the torch for gender equality, illegalises paying men more

3

Facebook CEO wants to 'fix' Facebook for 2018

4

Now share your Instagram Stories directly on WhatsApp

5

‘He never wanted to be US Prez’: New book sheds light on unknown about Trump

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham