The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 04, 2018 | Last Update : 12:03 PM IST

India, All India

India sees US as an important defence partner: Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI
Published : Dec 4, 2018, 9:22 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2018, 9:22 am IST

The Defence Minister said she was encouraged by importance attached to India-US defence relationship in new US National Security Strategy.

'Especially over the past three to four years, we have made considerable progress. Our relations, based on common democratic values, enjoy strong political and popular support in both countries,' she said. (Photo: File | ANI)
 'Especially over the past three to four years, we have made considerable progress. Our relations, based on common democratic values, enjoy strong political and popular support in both countries,' she said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Washington: Commencing her five-day official visit to the United States, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asserted that New Delhi sees the US as an important partner in the field of defence. 

In her remarks at the start of her bilateral talks with the US Defence Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon, Sitharaman said mutual trust and confidence in defence partnership between the two countries were growing. The defence minister added that she was encouraged by the importance attached to the India-US defence relationship in the new US National Security Strategy. 

"A strong foundation has been laid for the India-US defence relationship over the years. India sees the US as an important partner in defence," Sitharaman said, adding that the two countries have good military to military cooperation, defence consultations, scientific collaborations and co-production and co-development and industry collaboration. 

Exuding confidence that the bilateral talks would accord greater momentum to the dialogue and partnership between the two countries, she said the relationship continued to be very strong. The recent meetings between the two countries, Sitharaman said, have underscored their mutual desire to move positively. The high-level exchanges are an indication of the depth and the quality of bilateral ties as well as their mutual desire to work closely on a range of regional and global issues, she added.

Sitharaman appreciated the responsiveness of the Trump Administration to India's sensitivities. At the same time, it is also indicative of the desire and the effort to have an even more robust relationship than before, she said. 

"Especially over the past three to four years, we have made considerable progress. Our relations, based on common democratic values, enjoy strong political and popular support in both countries. There's a growing mutual trust and also the confidence in defence partnership, which augurs very well for the future," Sitharaman said.

Tags: india-us ties, nirmala sitharaman

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA deep space probe reaches asteroid deemed potential Earth threat

2

A brand new Android Denial of Service Vulnerability found

3

Seagate achieves whopping 16TB storage on single HDD

4

Smartphone users in India to double by 2022: Report

5

OPPO successfully completes world's first 5G multiparty video call on a smartphone

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

After the much-spoken-about DeepVeer wedding, Nickyanka wedding is now on the cards, and it seems to have begun as the whole of Chopra and Jonas family made their way to Jodhpur.

Nickyanka wedding: Chopra, Jonas family reaches Jodhpur

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.

DeepVeer reception: A-lister couple dress up in gold for media, friends

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham