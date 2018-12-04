The Asian Age | News

Govt rejects higher military service pay for 1L personnel, army upset

Published : Dec 4, 2018, 5:53 pm IST
Military sources said the Army is anguished over the decision by the finance ministry, and will seek its review.

 Around one lakh service personnel, including 87,646 JCOs and 25,434 personnel from the Navy and Indian Air Force, will be affected by the decision. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The government has rejected a long-standing demand of the armed forces for higher Military Service Pay (MSP) for around one lakh personnel including Junior Commissioned Officers, military sources told PTI on Tuesday.

They said the Army is anguished over the decision by the finance ministry, and will seek its review. Around one lakh service personnel, including 87,646 JCOs and 25,434 personnel from the Navy and Indian Air Force, will be affected by the decision.

The MSP was introduced to the services recognising their unique service conditions and hardships. “The proposal for higher MSP for JCOs and equivalent rank of the Navy and IAF has been rejected by the finance ministry,” said a source.

At present, the MSP has two categories — one for officers and another for JCOs and jawans.

