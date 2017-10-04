The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 04, 2017 | Last Update : 06:13 PM IST

India, All India

Ram Rahim's adopted daughter Honeypreet sent to 6-day police remand

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 4, 2017, 4:33 pm IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2017, 4:34 pm IST

Honeypreet was arrested on Tuesday on the highway near Chandigarh, along with another woman.

Haryana Police has booked Insan, alias Priyanka Taneja, on several charges, including sedition and rioting. (Photo: ANI)
 Haryana Police has booked Insan, alias Priyanka Taneja, on several charges, including sedition and rioting. (Photo: ANI)

Panchkula: A court in Haryana’s Panchkula on Wednesday sent Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, to police remand for six days.

Haryana Police has booked Insan, alias Priyanka Taneja, on several charges, including sedition and rioting. She has also been accused of trying to help the Dera Sacha Sauda chief escape after his conviction in two rape cases.

She was arrested on Tuesday on the highway near Chandigarh, along with another woman. She was taken to Civil Hospital in Panchkula for a medical examination around 1 am.

Hours before her arrest, Insan had claimed that the allegations about her role in instigating violence had left her "devastated". Seeking to defend herself, the 36-year-old said that she was facing serious charges when in her life she had never even killed an ant.

After Ram Rahim's conviction on August 25, Honeypreet had remained untraceable. She, however, claimed she was not running away from the law and was only trying to come to terms with the Dera chief's conviction.

On September 26, the Delhi High Court had dismissed her transit anticipatory bail plea. The court's order was based on the ground that she was evading arrest and hence, not entitled to any discretionary relief.

(With inputs from agency)

Tags: dera sacha sauda, gurmeet ram rahim singh, honeypreet insan, sedition charge
Location: India, Haryana

MOST POPULAR

1

Rolls Royce Phantom worth $750k gets swallowed into road in China

2

Dharmendra Pradhan urges states to cut VAT on fuel by 5 per cent

3

Dairy farm in Pakistan welcomes two-headed buffalo calf as miracle

4

Patient watches Baahubali 2 as doctors successfully perform her brain surgery

5

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Age cheats under scanner

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dussehra celebrations on Saturday with spectacular processions marking the grand finale. (Photos: AP/PTI)

Dussehra 2017: Here's how India celebrated the most-awaited festival

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata share their favourite shots as the city gets transformed into a gallery celebrating religion and art. (Photo: Rahul Arora)

Images from Kolkata showing the spirit of Durga Puja

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham