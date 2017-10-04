The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 04, 2017 | Last Update : 12:34 PM IST

India, All India

Honeypreet arrested, likely to be produced in Panchkula court today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 4, 2017, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2017, 12:22 pm IST

Honeypreet was arrested on Tuesday, on the highway near Chandigarh along with another woman.

Honeypreet who was arrested from the Zirkapur-Patiala highway in Punjab while travelling in a Toyota Innova, at Haryana Police Station on Tuesday night. (Photo: PTI)
 Honeypreet who was arrested from the Zirkapur-Patiala highway in Punjab while travelling in a Toyota Innova, at Haryana Police Station on Tuesday night. (Photo: PTI)

Panchkula: Honeypreet Insaan, the adopted daughter of convicted Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is likely to be produced in Haryana's Panchkula court, on Wednesday.

She was arrested on Tuesday, on the highway near Chandigarh along with another woman. At around 1:00 a.m, she was taken to the Civil Hospital in Panchkula, for a medical examination.

Earlier on Tuesday, reports had claimed that she would surrender in court after being on the run for over a month.

Honeypreet alias Priyanka Taneja, went missing after violence broke out in parts of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi on August 25 following Ram Rahim's conviction in two rape cases.

The 36-year-old has been charged with sedition and trying to help the Dera Sacha Sauda chief escape after being sent to jail for rape.

The Delhi High Court, on September 26, had rejected the transit anticipatory bail plea of Insaan.

For almost 40 days, Haryana Police had been tracking leads on Honeypreet in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

While talking to a news channel, on Monday, Honeypreet downplayed all allegations framed against her claiming that she and her foster father, Gurmeet Singh were innocent.

"I urge people to not believe in these hoax reports. Nothing which is being assumed about me and my father is true," she said.

She also criticised reports of her inciting riots in Sirsa and in other parts of Haryana and Punjab.

"I was in the chopper with papa (Ram Rahim) when he was being taken to jail. We were not even aware of any unrest. My movement was being monitored, how could I have instigated riots?," she had said.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: honeypreet insan, honeypreet, dera sacha sauda, gurmeet rah rahim rape case
Location: India, Haryana

MOST POPULAR

1

Chemical found around star deals blow to search for aliens

2

Kerala High Court grants Dileep bail in actress abduction case

3

Hardik Pandya keeps his word to brother Krunal with successful India-Australia ODI series

4

Protein in tears, egg whites may help generate electricity

5

Chess player banned by Iran national team over hijab joins US team

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham