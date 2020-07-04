Patanjali's Coronil does not cure coronavirus: Maharashtra government

A case would be registered under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 if the company misleads people.

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Friday said that Coronil, a drug manufactured by yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, does not cure Covid-19.

If Patanjali still tries to mislead the people and create confusion, action will be taken, said Maharashtra FDA minister Rajendra Shingne, adding that a case would be registered under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 against the Ayurveda Company.

The FDA minister visited Patanjali’s outlet in Marine Lines in South Mumbai and Dadar to check if the medicines were available there. “I had personally visited two outlets of Patanjali. However, I found that the medicine has not arrived yet”.

The MVA government, however, said that the drug can be advertised as an immunity booster in Maharashtra. Shingne noted that the Union AYUSH Ministry, too, had clarified that Patanjali can sell Coronil only as an immunity booster. He said the people were getting confused due to the name of the drug corona + nil = Coronil and asked them to note that the medicine does not cure the disease.

After the launch of Patanjali’s 'Coronil and Swasari', the state government, last week, said that the sale of Coronil would not be allowed in Maharashtra.

Baba Ramdev claimed that it had shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on Corona infected patients. Following this, Union Ministry of AYUSH took serious cognizance of the claim of Patanjali reported and said that the facts and details of the stated scientific study were not known to the ministry.