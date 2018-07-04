The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jul 04, 2018 | Last Update : 08:30 PM IST

India, All India

Lucknow University closed until further notice after attack on faculty members

ANI
Published : Jul 4, 2018, 7:57 pm IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2018, 7:56 pm IST

The protesters apparently were Samajwadi Party workers demanding various changes in the admission procedure.

'All the students who are protesting do not belong to our university. Also, none of our students had anything to do with what happened today. This has been happening for the past three days,' said Surendra Pratap Singh, Vice Chancellor, Lucknow University. (Photo: ANI)
Lucknow: The counselling for admission in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow University was closed on Wednesday until further orders after over a dozen of faculty members were attacked by unknown miscreants inside the campus premises.

Dean Student Welfare and Proctor were among the faculty members, who got injured during the attack.

"All the students who are protesting do not belong to our university. Also, none of our students had anything to do with what happened today. This has been happening for the past three days. It has happened because of the carelessness of the district administration," said Surendra Pratap Singh, Vice Chancellor, Lucknow University.

Following the incident, police arrested few of the protestors.

The university has been closed for now until actions are taken against those, who attacked the faculty members, VC said.

Tags: lucknow university shut, samajwadi party workers, admission procedure of lucknow university, protests in lucknow
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

