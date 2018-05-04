Kasauli murder case: Accused arrested in Mathura

Meanwhile, state authorities continued the drive against unauthorised constructions in the Kasauli town planning area.

Accused Vijay Singh (brown shirt), owner of one of the hotels, who allegedly shot dead Assistant Town and Country Planning officer Shail Bala Sharma (in blue), in Kasauli during demolition drive, is seen talking to her hours before the incident. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Kasauli (HP): The man accused of killing a woman officer who was leading a demolition drive here was nabbed on Thursday from the Mathura, where he was hiding in disguise, the police said.

A team comprising Himachal Pradesh and Delhi police personnel arrested Vijay Singh who shot dead Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala Sharma on Tuesday, they said. “The accused Vijay Singh was arrested from Mathura-Vrindavan area this evening. It was a joint effort of the Himachal Pradesh police and a Delhi police special team,” Solan SP Mohit Chawla said.

The accused was on the run and kept changing locations, he said. He even stayed near the Mathura refinery and the Banke Bihari temple, Mr Chawla said, adding the accused would be brought and produced before a court here. He had disguised himself to evade arrest, a police official said.

Mr Singh had fired at Sharma, who was leading a Supreme Court mandated demolition drive against illegal structures, and fled. Himachal Pradesh authorities received much flak and were even pulled up by the apex court following the incident.

Mr Singh’s mother, Narayani, owner of the Narayani Guesthouse, while speaking before the arrest of her son, said he had lost mental balance as he couldn’t see their guesthouse being demolished.

“Vijay Singh kept a low-profile and helped his mother run the guesthouse. The guesthouse was in her name. We are in a state of disbelief that an educated person could do such a thing. His children study in a reputed school in Kasauli. This one action of his has ruined his entire family,” said a local who resides near the guesthouse.

Meanwhile, state authorities continued the drive against unauthorised constructions in the Kasauli town planning area.