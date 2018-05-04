The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 04, 2018 | Last Update : 08:37 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KXIP vs MI: Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to field
 
India, All India

False implication, transfer probe to CBI: Kathua rape accused urges SC

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : May 4, 2018, 6:55 pm IST
Updated : May 4, 2018, 6:54 pm IST

The accused alleged that the state had done a biased probe and it is motivated and tainted.

Sanji Ram and Vikas Jagrotra, in their petition submitted that they had been falsely implicated and that the case must be transferred to CBI to get at the real culprits. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Sanji Ram and Vikas Jagrotra, in their petition submitted that they had been falsely implicated and that the case must be transferred to CBI to get at the real culprits. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Two of the accused in Kathua gangrape and murder case on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking CBI probe into the incident and opposing transfer of trial outside Kathua court in Jammu and Kashmir and to a court in Chandigarh. The apex court had already stayed the trial.

Sanji Ram and Vikas Jagrotra, in their petition submitted that they had been falsely implicated and that the case must be transferred to CBI to get at the real culprits. Opposing transfer of trial outside the state, they said the case couldn’t be shifted merely because of apprehension.

The accused are also entitled to free and fair trial. It was submitted that there are 221 witnesses and it is not possible to travel to Chandigarh, around 265 km from Kathua. There is no threat to the victim’s family as alleged by the victim’s father and his lawyer. On the other hand they had been threatened. Further advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat had already been provided security, which should be removed.

They alleged that the state had done a biased probe and it is motivated and tainted. The SIT team member Irfan Wani is accused of rape and a corruption case is also pending against SIT Inspector Nisar Khan.

The SIT had tortured the accused and witnesses. One of the accused Sanji Lal is like a grand father to the victim but he had also been roped into the case. They want justice and fair treatment, which can be achieved only by a CBI probe.

The charge sheet had already been filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Kathua, and they would be directly affected if the trial were shifted outside Kathua without making them parties to the writ petition filed by victim’s father.

The convenience of the complainant cannot be the sole consideration for transferring a criminal case out of the state. Courts have to consider the convenience of the accused, prosecution witnesses and larger interest of the society. The trial had already commenced and there is no apprehension on behalf of the complainant for any threat or coercion of prosecution witnesses. The matter is listed for hearing on May 7.

Tags: sanji ram, kathua rape, kathua murder, supreme court, cbi probe
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian hits jackpot, wins USD 1.9 million in Abu Dhabi lottery

2

Don't like thing that comes easily, naturally to me: Rajkummar Rao

3

The other Harry and Megan ready to tie the knot too

4

Donald Trump’s naked statue to go under hammer for USD 28,000

5

Meghan's brother writes to Prince Harry: Wedding ‘biggest mistake’ in royal history

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham