The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 04, 2018 | Last Update : 06:59 PM IST

India, All India

Death penalty cold-blooded killing: Nirbhaya rapists ask SC to spare life

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 4, 2018, 5:32 pm IST
Updated : May 4, 2018, 5:34 pm IST

The gangrape in moving bus in Delhi of a medical student, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, shook the nation in 2012.

Pawan Kumar Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh and Akshay Kumar Singh - the four convicts in the case. (Photo: PTI)
 Pawan Kumar Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh and Akshay Kumar Singh - the four convicts in the case. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Four of the men who gangraped and tortured a paramedic student from Delhi on a moving bus in December 16, 2012, leaving the nation in shock and rage, asked the Supreme Court to spare them the death sentence as it was "cold-blooded killing in the name of Justice."

As the court reserved its verdict, there was no decision on Friday on the convicts' petition challenging their death sentence.

The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict on the plea of two condemned convicts -- Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta -- who argued that they are "young and from poor families". The argument was rebutted by the public prosecutor.

They were seeking a review of the 2017 verdict by which they, along with two others, were awarded death penalty in the sensational December 2012 gangrape cum murder case.

The lawyer of the convicts, AP Singh claimed they were "not habitual offenders and have no criminal records, so the court must allow them to be reformed."

Singh also said the death penalty has been abolished in many countries. Execution kills criminals and not the crime, he argued. He also claimed his clients were underage when they were arrested.

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said, "Death penalty exists in the statute."

The convicts told the Supreme Court that there were discrepancies in Nirbhaya's dying statements and she didn't name the accused.

Special Public Prosecutor Sidharth Luthra countered that all their arguments had been considered by the Supreme Court when it confirmed death sentence in May 2017.

The convicts had challenged the Delhi High Court order which had sentenced them to the gallows, after terming the December 16 incident as a "rarest of the rare" case.

Earlier, the trial court had also sentenced all the four convicts to the death penalty.

The paramedic student was gangraped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in South Delhi by six people and severely assaulted before being thrown out on streets naked. The girl died of her injuries on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

The incident led to big changes to laws on sexual crimes against women.

Another accused in the case, bus driver Ram Singh, had committed suicide in Tihar Jail, while a convicted juvenile, just days short of 18 he committed the crime, was sent to juvenile home. He has come out of the reformation home after serving a three-year term.

The victim, who died after battling for life for 16 days in hospital, came to be known as "Nirbhaya" or fearless. Her parents have said that all the rapists, including the youngest, should be hanged at the earliest.

Tags: supreme court, delhi gangrape case, december 2012 delhi gangrape case, nirbhaya gangrape
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian hits jackpot, wins USD 1.9 million in Abu Dhabi lottery

2

Don't like thing that comes easily, naturally to me: Rajkummar Rao

3

The other Harry and Megan ready to tie the knot too

4

Donald Trump’s naked statue to go under hammer for USD 28,000

5

Meghan's brother writes to Prince Harry: Wedding ‘biggest mistake’ in royal history

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi 's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor seen during the 65th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan. Sridevi's family receives the award for her performance in the film Mom (2017). (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor accept Sridevi's National Award

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham