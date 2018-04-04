The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 04, 2018 | Last Update : 02:53 PM IST

India, All India

Women who dress like men give birth to transgenders: Kerala professor

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 4, 2018, 2:36 pm IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2018, 2:37 pm IST

Rajith Kumar, said women who wear jeans and 'degrade their womanhood in the process,' give birth to transgender children.

Professor Dr Rajith Kumar, who teaches ‘health awareness’ classes in a college in Kalady, Kerala for several years now. (Facebook | Screengrab)
 Professor Dr Rajith Kumar, who teaches ‘health awareness’ classes in a college in Kalady, Kerala for several years now. (Facebook | Screengrab)

Thiruvananthapuram: "...a woman who dresses up like a man. What will be the character of the child this woman gives birth to? The name of these children is ‘transgender’ or ‘napumsakam’ 'Hijra'. Already, more than 6 lakh trans people have been born in Kerala.”

According to reports, this was the comment made by an ‘educated man’, professor Dr Rajith Kumar, who teaches ‘health awareness’ classes in a college in Kalady, Kerala for several years now.

While Kumar’s derogatory and offensive remarks betray a severe lack of knowledge regarding the transgender community and gender in general, according to reports, the professor claimed to have a “scientific explanation for why transgender and autistic children are born.”

Speaking about autistic and transgender children, Rajith Kumar said that women who wear jeans and "degrade their womanhood in the process," give birth to transgender children.

“Good children are born to those men and women who live their lives as men and women. But, when a woman degrades her womanhood and a man degrades his manhood, the girl child born to the couple will have the character of a man. The child that she eventually gives birth to, will be born transgender," he added.

"The children born to rebel men and women have this new disease called autism," he said, while motioning to a video clip of a foreign couple whose children are autistic.

"Do you see that? The mother is wearing jeans and both her children suffer from autism," he said.

"But, when a woman degrades her womanhood and a man degrades his manhood, the girl child born to the couple will have the character of a man. The child that she eventually gives birth to, will be trans."

Taking a strong stand against such uninformed comments, Kerala minister of health and social justice KK Shailaja released a press note stating that Professor Rajith has been barred from participating in government programmes. "We are mulling legal action against him for making such derogatory comments," the note added.

Professor Rajith also posted a Facebook video, in which he claimed: "I just want to save children from leading life in wrong ways. Only a certain statement from my 4-hour long speech was taken and is now being used to create misunderstanding among people."

Tags: kerala professor, rajith kumar, transgender, autism, women dressing as men, kk shailaja
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 6 2018, 7 Plus and 8 sirocco launched in India with Android One software

2

John Abraham's Parmanu to finally release on 4 May

3

Smartphone app might soon offer new way to measure blood flow

4

To welcome Modi, #ChaltiKaNaamModi van, flash mob planned in UK

5

Find out what was Stephen Hawking's final gift to the world

more

Editors' Picks

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and other B-town celebs attend special screening of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2'. See all exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kriti and others attend Tiger-Disha's Baaghi 2 special screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham