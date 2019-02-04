‘Will come down heavily’: SC's stern warning to Kolkata top cop on CBI plea

The Chief Justice of India said that they would hear the matter tomorrow.

CJI Gogoi said, 'If Kolkata Police Commissioner even remotely thinks of destroying evidence, bring the material before this Court. We will come down so heavily on him that he will regret.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The shutdown between the Central Bureau of Investigation and Kolkata police reached the Supreme Court on Monday. The CBI moved the court seeking directions to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with investigation in Saradha chit fund case.

The CBI in its petition said, “Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar was summoned multiple times but failed to cooperate and created hurdles in the investigation.”

The applications accusing Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar of destroying evidence related to the case and him of indulging in contempt of court was mentioned by Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjeev Khanna.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who was representing CBI said, “Our team was arrested and kept in alleged custody. Kolkata Police Commissioner should immediately surrender."

CJI Gogoi said, "If Kolkata Police Commissioner even remotely thinks of destroying evidence, bring the material before this Court. We will come down so heavily on him that he will regret."

The bench declined the plea of the SG to hear the two applications on Monday in the post-lunch session. The top court said all material or evidence has to be placed before it by means of affidavit.

(With PTI inputs)