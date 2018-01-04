The Asian Age | News

Indian diplomat yelled at mother, claims Jadhav in video released by Pak

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 4, 2018, 3:18 pm IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2018, 3:22 pm IST

In the latest 'propaganda' video Kulbhushan Jadhav was heard saying, 'I am a commissioned officer of the Indian Navy.'

In the video Jadhav has also said, 'Don't worry Mummy. They (Pakistan) are taking care of me, they have not touched me. She believed me once she saw me personally.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 In the video Jadhav has also said, 'Don't worry Mummy. They (Pakistan) are taking care of me, they have not touched me. She believed me once she saw me personally.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan has released yet another ‘propaganda’ video of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by its military court on allegations of spying.

Pakistan released the video of the Indian national it has sentenced to death over charges of spying - that showed 47-year-old Kulbhushan Jadhav purportedly confessing that he was a commissioned officer of the Indian Navy and that the diplomat who was accompanying his family for the meeting yelled at his mother.

In the purported video, Jadhav said, "I saw fear in her (mother's) eyes, the Indian diplomat was shouting at my mother the moment she stepped out. I saw him shouting, yelling at her. This [meeting] was a positive gesture, so that she [my mother] could be happy and I could be happy."

The Indian diplomat who accompanied Jadhav's mother and his wife on the visit was Indian deputy high commissioner to Pakistan JP Singh.

In the video Jadhav has also said: “Don't worry Mummy. They (Pakistan) are taking care of me, they have not touched me. She believed me once she saw me personally.”

Jadhav, who's on death row in Pakistan for alleged espionage, is further heard saying: “But I have to say one very important thing to the Indian public and Indian government, and for people in Navy that my Commission has not gone, I am a commissioned officer of the Indian Navy.”

In the video, he is heard thanking the government of Pakistan for allowing the meeting with his wife and mother, which took place on December 25, 2017.

"I requested a meeting on humanitarian grounds and I have been informed that my mother and my wife are coming over to meet me and I am very thankful to the government of Pakistan for this grant," he is heard saying in the video.

However, the veracity of the video which was released by the Pakistan Foreign Office could not be ascertained.

The video was released days after India had hit out at Pakistan for violating understandings on the Jadhav-family meet and raised questions about the 47-year-old Indian national's well-being.

India had also asserted that Jadhav appeared coerced and under considerable stress during the tightly-controlled interaction on December 25 in the Pakistan Foreign Office.

During the meeting, pictures of which were released by Pakistan, Jadhav was seen sitting behind a glass screen while his mother and wife sat on the other side. They spoke through intercom and the entire 40-minute proceedings appeared to have been recorded on video.

India had slammed Pakistan following the tightly-controlled meeting, which Pakistan had allowed after much back and forth.

In her statement in the Parliament, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said that Kulbhushan Jadhav was forced to see his mother and wife in the form of "widows" as their mangalsutra, bindi and bangles -- symbols of marriage -- were taken away.

In the name of security, Jadhav's mother and wife Chetankul were forced to change and wear salwar kameez and his wife's shoes were taken away, the Union minister said.

Tags: pakistan releases new video of kulbhushan jadhav, pakistan foreign office, indian envoy shouted at mother-wife alleges kulbhushan jadhav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

