KCR burdened Telangana with crores of rupees: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that the caretaker CM of Telangana, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, had burdened the st-ate with crores of rupees by opting for early polls.

Speaking at an election rally at Narayanpet in Mahbubnagar district, he also alleged that both the TRS and the Congress believed in the “appeasement” of minorities and that AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi had said whoever became the chief minister of the southern state would have to bow before his party.

“Telangana would have saved hundreds of crores of rupees had it opted for the Assembly polls along with the Lok Sabha election in May next year. KCR burdened the state with crores of rupees of election expenditure. Who is responsible for this? KCR was doubtful of his victory in May, fearing a (Prime Minister) Modi wave,” Mr Shah said.

He alleged that the Con-gress, in its manifesto for the December 7 polls, had promised “free electricity” to mosques and churc-hes but not to temples.

The BJP chief also alle-ged that as part of its politics of minority appeasement, the Opposition party had promised an educational aid of `20 lakh to the minority students if it came to power in Telangana.

“The Congress also speaks about reservations for the minorities in government contracts. It also talks about separate hospitals for the minorities. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, what would be the fate of the poor people who do not belong to the minority communities,” he said.