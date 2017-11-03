The Asian Age | News

China blocks UN listing of Masood Azhar as global terrorist

Published : Nov 3, 2017
Notably, China was the only country opposing the designation of Azhar by the Security Council as a terrorist.

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi/New York: China has once again blocked India, the US and other nations’ bid to list Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief and Pathankot terror attack mastermind Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN following which a “disappointed” India accused China of double-standards and of undermining the global fight against terrorism for “short-sighted narrow objectives”.

Backing its all —weather friend Pakistan, China blocked the move at the UN saying “there is no consensus” within the members of the sanctions committee.

All other 14 of the 15 members of the UN Security Council were supporting the move by the US and France. With the technical hold being used twice earlier and the proposal now being finally blocked, a new resolution will have to be moved before the UN but it may be an exercise in futility as China seems intent on sending a message not just to India but also to the US and other western powers that had backed the proposal.

This is the second year in succession that China has blocked the resolution.

China had in August extended by three months its technical hold on the US, France and UK-backed proposal to list Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN after having blocked the move in February this year at the United Nations. India, the US and other countries that supported the move would now have to discuss the next course of action. Reacting “in response to queries on the decision to block consensus on the listing of Azhar as terrorist, the MEA spokesperson in New Delhi said: “We are deeply disappointed that once again, a single country has blocked international consensus on the designation of an acknowledged terrorist and leader of UN-designated terrorist organisation, Masood Azhar.  India strongly believes that double standards and selective approaches will only undermine the international community’s res-olve to combat terrorism.”

