Once a close confidante of Mamata, Mukul Roy becomes admirer of Modi, joins BJP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 3, 2017, 6:26 pm IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2017, 6:30 pm IST

After joining BJP Mukul Roy met party national president Amit Shah, railways minister Piyush Goyal and others. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
Kolkata: Ending all speculations, former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mukul Roy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

Roy was once considered as one of the closest aides of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Talking to reporters, Roy said he is privileged to work under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Today I have Joined BJP and it’s my proud privilege to work under PM Modi,” Roy said.
Mukul Roy joined the party in the presence of union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad and West Bengal in charge Kailash Vijayvargiya.

"I am very much confident. I believe BJP is not a communal force but a secular force. In the near future, the BJP will come to power in West Bengal," Roy said.

“Happy to inform that Mukul Roy is joining BJP, we welcome him,” Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference. He added that Roy’s experience will be benefit the party. “His experience will benefit us surely I believe,” said Prasad.

Roy quit the TMC in October and resigned from Rajya Sabha membership after a fallout with party chief Banerjee.

After quitting from TMC, Roy had said all members in a party “should be comrades and not servants”.

After joining BJP Mukul Roy met party national president Amit Shah, railways minister Piyush Goyal and others.

Tags: mukul roy, trinamool congress (tmc), mamata banerjee, bharatiya janata party
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

