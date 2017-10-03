Taj Mahal missing from UP tourism booklet

The Yogi government has now clarified that they would include a picture of the Taj Mahal in the booklet soon.

Lucknow: The Taj Mahal is no longer a place of tourist interest for the Yogi Adityanath government. The monument of love, which is among the Seven Wonders of the World, has been left out of the tourism booklet published by the state government on World Tourism Day.

The booklet, “Uttar Pradesh Paryatan – Apaar Sambhavnayen,” published by the UP tourism department, covers almost all major touriost destinations in the state except Taj Mhal.

The Yogi government has now clarified that they would include a picture of the Taj Mahal in the booklet soon. In June this year, Yogi Adityanath had said that according to him, the Ramayana and Bhagwad Gita represent the Indian culture and not the Taj Mahal.