↑ Grab this Headline Animator

J&K: JeM claims responsibility for terror attack at BSF camp, 3 militants killed

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Oct 3, 2017, 1:43 pm IST
A police official said, 'the third terrorist is also believed to have been neutralized but the search operation is going on.'

Jaish-e-Muhammad claimed the responsibility for carrying out attack at BSF camp at Humhama near the Srinagar Airport and Air Force Station. (Photo: PTI)
Srinagar: The third gunman may have also been killed by the security forces in their ‘step-by-step- counter assault against a group of three Jaish-e-Muhammad militants which had stormed a Border Security Force (BSF) camp at Humhama near the Srinagar Airport and the Air Force Station at dawn on Tuesday.

“The third terrorist is also believed to have been neutralized but the search operation is going on”, said a police official.

However, reporters covering the encounter could hear occasional blasts amid intermittent firing inside the camp spread over several slopes in Humhama area of Jammu and Kashmir’s central district of Budgam.  

One BSF jawan was killed and four others including a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were injured in the initial militant attack and subsequent encounter.

Jaish-e-Muhammad while claiming responsibility for carrying out the attack has said that the members of its ‘Shaheed Afzal Guru squad’ did it.

The gunmen barged into the campus of the BSF’s 182 battalion at 4:30 am and took positions in administrative building and JCO Mess.

The police sources said the militants hurled hand grenades and simultaneously opened fire at the sentry posts to sneak inside the camp.

One of the three ‘fidayeen’ was gunned down at the main gate while two others managed to enter barrack number 07 of the camp and then moved to other buildings, the sources said.

The Army’s 53 Rajput Rifles, the BSF, Jammu and Kashmir police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) quickly launched an operation to flush out militants.

The area where the attack took place falls is an area of central district of Budgam which is considered as ‘most secured’.

While the Srinagar Airport and Air Force Station fall in close proximity of the BSF camp, other security forces including SOG and the CRPF too have their important installations and camps in the area.

Giving the gravity of the situation, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the attack on the BSF camp.

The flight operation at the Srinagar airport has resumed after cancellation of some of the morning flights. “Morning flights were cancelled, However, Air Asia flight from Delhi landed at the airport at 10 am. Also the passengers scheduled fly out of Srinagar are being allowed to proceed towards the airport,” a police official said.

Reports and camerapersons who were earlier stopped by the police at Humhama chowk, about 200 yards down the scene of attack, have also been allowed to come close to the BSF camp to cover the clash.

Earlier, groups of people chanting slogans hurled stones at the Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF deployment and also forced the shopkeepers to drop their shutters in nearby Ompora market but they were chased by the police, witnesses said.

