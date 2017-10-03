Srinagar: 3 jawans injured in terrorist attack at BSF camp; encounter underway

At least four terrorists reportedly tried to barge into the campus of the BSF 182 battalion at 4:30 am.

The attack was retaliated and terrorists are holed up inside a building inside the campus. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Srinagar: At least one terrorist was killed and three Border Security Force (BSF) troopers were injured when few terrorists attacked a BSF camp near Srinagar Airport and the Airforce station early Tuesday morning.

At least four terrorists reportedly tried to barge into the campus of the BSF 182 battalion at 4:30 am.

The attack was retaliated and terrorists are holed up inside a building inside the campus.

Troops of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 53 Rajput Rifles, BSF and Special Operations Group (SOG) zonal have placed cordon around the building where terrorists are holed up.

“The airport has been shut due to ongoing encounter. No flight operation till security clearance. Airport under CRPF security,” CRPF said.

More details are awaited.