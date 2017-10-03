The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 03, 2017 | Last Update : 07:59 AM IST

India, All India

Srinagar: 3 jawans injured in terrorist attack at BSF camp; encounter underway

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Oct 3, 2017, 7:46 am IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2017, 7:54 am IST

At least four terrorists reportedly tried to barge into the campus of the BSF 182 battalion at 4:30 am.

The attack was retaliated and terrorists are holed up inside a building inside the campus. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The attack was retaliated and terrorists are holed up inside a building inside the campus. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Srinagar: At least one terrorist was killed and three Border Security Force (BSF) troopers were injured when few terrorists attacked a BSF camp near Srinagar Airport and the Airforce station early Tuesday morning.

At least four terrorists reportedly tried to barge into the campus of the BSF 182 battalion at 4:30 am.

The attack was retaliated and terrorists are holed up inside a building inside the campus.

Troops of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 53 Rajput Rifles, BSF and Special Operations Group (SOG) zonal have placed cordon around the building where terrorists are holed up.

 “The airport has been shut due to ongoing encounter. No flight operation till security clearance. Airport under CRPF security,” CRPF said.

More details are awaited.

Tags: terrorist attack, bsf camp, srinagar bsf camp, srinagar airforce station, srinagar airport
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Now, a book on Mahatma Gandhi and his love for cricket

2

Species that gave modern humans genital herpes identified

3

10 quotes by Mahatma Gandhi that are still relevant today

4

Judwaa 2 registers Varun's best opening weekend yest, third best of 2017

5

New tech turns any object into TV remote

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham