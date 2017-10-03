The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 03, 2017 | Last Update : 06:36 PM IST

India, All India

London: Soon after arrest, Vijay Mallya gets bail in money laundering case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 3, 2017, 5:35 pm IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2017, 6:27 pm IST

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya was arrested for the second time, in a case of money laundering.

Earlier in April, Mallya was arrested by the London police but was granted bail on the same day. (Photo: File)
 Earlier in April, Mallya was arrested by the London police but was granted bail on the same day. (Photo: File)

London/New Delhi: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India for defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,000 crore, was arrested in London on Tuesday but was granted bail soon after.

Mallya has been granted bail by the London court. 

Mallya was arrested for the second time in 2017 in the UK, in a case of money laundering.

Earlier in April, Mallya was arrested by the London police but was granted bail on the same day.

India had given a formal extradition request for Mallya as per the Extradition Treaty between India and the UK through a note verbale on February 8.

Mallya went to Britain in March 2016 after being pursued in courts by banks seeking to recover about Rs 9,000 crore owed by his Kingfisher Airlines.

Mallya has repeatedly refused to appear before courts and investigators in India since he secretly fled to UK in 2016, after defaulting on loan payments to state-owned banks and allegedly misusing the funds.

Tags: vijay mallya, money laundering case, london police

MOST POPULAR

1

Chemical found around star deals blow to search for aliens

2

Kerala High Court grants Dileep bail in actress abduction case

3

Hardik Pandya keeps his word to brother Krunal with successful India-Australia ODI series

4

Protein in tears, egg whites may help generate electricity

5

Chess player banned by Iran national team over hijab joins US team

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dussehra celebrations on Saturday with spectacular processions marking the grand finale. (Photos: AP/PTI)

Dussehra 2017: Here's how India celebrated the most-awaited festival

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata share their favourite shots as the city gets transformed into a gallery celebrating religion and art. (Photo: Rahul Arora)

Images from Kolkata showing the spirit of Durga Puja

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham