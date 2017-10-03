London: Soon after arrest, Vijay Mallya gets bail in money laundering case

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya was arrested for the second time, in a case of money laundering.

London/New Delhi: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India for defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,000 crore, was arrested in London on Tuesday but was granted bail soon after.

Mallya was arrested for the second time in 2017 in the UK, in a case of money laundering.

Earlier in April, Mallya was arrested by the London police but was granted bail on the same day.

India had given a formal extradition request for Mallya as per the Extradition Treaty between India and the UK through a note verbale on February 8.

Mallya went to Britain in March 2016 after being pursued in courts by banks seeking to recover about Rs 9,000 crore owed by his Kingfisher Airlines.

Mallya has repeatedly refused to appear before courts and investigators in India since he secretly fled to UK in 2016, after defaulting on loan payments to state-owned banks and allegedly misusing the funds.