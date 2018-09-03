The Asian Age | News



BJP MLA's son threatens to shoot Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia

Uma Devi said, 'This post is unfortunate. Scindia is a respectable MP. I will ask my son to remove the post.'

Khatik's statement comes ahead of Scindia's visit to Hatta district to hold rally on September 5.
 Khatik's statement comes ahead of Scindia's visit to Hatta district to hold rally on September 5.

Damoh: In a social media post on Monday, BJP legislator Uma Devi Khatik's son Princedeep Lalchand Khatik threatened to shoot Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

According to an IANS report, Lalchand Khatik wrote in a Facebook post: "Jyotiraditya Scindia, you have Jiwajirao's blood running in your veins, who killed Jhansi ki Rani. If you step in Hatta then I will shoot you. Either you will die or I will."

Khatik’s statement comes ahead of Scindia’s visit to Hatta district to hold rally on September 5.

Uma Devi said, "This post is unfortunate. Scindia is a respectable MP. I will ask my son to remove the post."

Raja Pateriya, former Congress minister said BJP is scared of Scindia's immense popularity.

