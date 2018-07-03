The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 03, 2018 | Last Update : 05:58 PM IST

India, All India

Burari death case: Diary reveals 'dead father' instructed family through son

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 3, 2018, 4:42 pm IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2018, 4:43 pm IST

Police say Narayan Devi's son Lalit, masterminded 'mass suicide' and made notes 'planning' deaths on someone's 'direction'.

Ambulances carry the bodies of 11 family members, who were found hanging at their residence in Burari area, for cremation at Nigambodh Ghat, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
  Ambulances carry the bodies of 11 family members, who were found hanging at their residence in Burari area, for cremation at Nigambodh Ghat, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With no clear indication of what led to the death of the family of 11 members in Delhi's Burari, investigators are now focusing on notes found in the house that point towards the youngest son in the family and his hallucinations and delusions of an impending apocalypse.

On Sunday, 77-year-old Narayan Devi and ten others of her family including her children and grandchildren were found dead. She was on her bed while 10 others, including two 15-year-old boys, were hanging from a wire grid in the hallway of their home in north Delhi.

According to police, Narayan Devi's youngest son Lalit, masterminded the "mass suicide" and made notes "planning" the deaths on someone's "direction". The 45-year-old had taken a vow of silence a few years ago but had recently started talking again, about "visits" from his father, Gopal Das Bhatia, who died 10 years ago.

According to reports, the notes indicate that at some point the family had tried to organise a "meeting" with Lalit’s father.

"It appears that Lalit had been hallucinating that his father was giving instructions to the family through him," The Times of India quoted an officer who studied the diaries, as saying.

One of the notes by Lalit predicted doom and advised the family that they would be saved.

The entry read: "Antim samay mein, aakhri ichha ki purti ke waqt, aasman hilegi dharti kaanpigi, us waqt tum ghabrana mat, mantra ka jaap badha dena, mein aakar utar loonga aur ko bhi utarne mein madad karunga (in your last hours, while your last wish is fulfilled, the sky will open up and the earth will shake, don't panic but start chanting the mantra louder. I will come to save you and others)."

Lalit Bhatia allegedly told the family that he received this message from his father. The family was very superstitious and apparently believed that the end of the world was coming.

According to relatives and friends, Lalit Bhatia communicated mostly by scribbling notes because of his vow of silence, even with customers who came to his grocery shop.

Police said it was evident that the family was blindly following all these "directions". One of the last notings reads that that the mother would feed rotis to everyone (ma sabko roti khilayegi). This has been corroborated as the family ordered 20 rotis from a nearby shop for which it paid Rs 200. They didn't order any vegetables. The police have found the restaurant bill in the house. The food was delivered around 10.40pm.

The oldest entry in the registers found was made in August 2015 and the latest on June 30 this year. The family is believed to have performed the rituals on June 30, a day before the bodies were found.

Read: In Delhi family deaths, diary notes help police uncover chilling details

"The earliest entries are about philosophical musings and religious beliefs. Every entry in the registers would begin with a 'shree'. There have been months when no entries were made," the investigating officer said.

He added that entries on rituals to please God to get the family's issues resolved began earlier this year. "There are notes on 'badh tapasya', in which people get into a banyan tree-formation whose branches hang around. The notes say that doing this would make God happy," the officer added.

The notes also ask the participants to "be cautious" when performing the rituals. They say that participants won't cook food at home and keep their phones on silent mode for six hours on the day they perform the rituals.

The notes also instruct that one person has to stand guard to ensure others have hanged themselves, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: delhi mass suicide, burari death, delhi deaths, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Psychic’ octopus who correctly predicted FIFA World Cup results chopped up for food

2

Shocking: Secret files reveal British spies spent years trying to catch UFO to build superweapons

3

Gwyneth Paltrow expands lifestyle empire with cannabis based products

4

Best a woman can get, Gauri on SRK, Aryan, AbRam; sunkissed Suhana is sight to behold

5

Photo: Look what 'The Boss' Rohit Shetty gifted Ranveer Singh on the set of Simmba

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham