The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 03, 2018 | Last Update : 09:55 AM IST

India, All India

Watch how water from train toilet was used to make tea for passengers

PTI
Published : May 3, 2018, 9:34 am IST
Updated : May 3, 2018, 9:34 am IST

A vendor has been slapped with fine of Rs 1 lakh after video suggested mixing of water from a train toilet in tea and coffee.

In the video, which was circulated on social media, in the past few days, a vendor was seen coming out of a train toilet with tea and coffee cans, indicating that water was being mixed in the cans inside the toilet. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 In the video, which was circulated on social media, in the past few days, a vendor was seen coming out of a train toilet with tea and coffee cans, indicating that water was being mixed in the cans inside the toilet. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Hyderabad: A vending contractor has been slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh by the Railways after a video surfaced suggesting mixing of water from a train toilet in tea and coffee, the South Central Railway (SCR) said on Wednesday.

In the video, which was circulated on social media, in the past few days, a vendor was seen coming out of a train toilet with tea and coffee cans, indicating that water was being mixed in the cans inside the toilet.

The incident had occurred in December 2017, on board the Hyderabad Charminar Express at Secunderabad railway station, a Railways communication said.

"An inquiry was conducted and on the basis of it stringent action has been taken against the contractor, for the section between Secunderabad and Kazipet, P Sivaprasad, with whom the vendor in the video was employed.

"A penalty of Rs 1 lakh has been levied on the licensee," said a senior railways official, M Umashankar Kumar. Two other persons seen in the video were unauthorised hawkers, Kumar added.

The commercial department of the SCR has been carrying out extensive drives against unauthorised hawking at Secunderabad railway station in the last few months and hawkers, including the two involved in the incident, were removed, Kumar said.

"A strict vigil was continuously being kept at various levels to ensure that no such incidents are repeated in the SCR Zone, the official said.

Tags: railways contractor fined, indian railways, secunderabad railway station
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch how water from train toilet was used to make tea for passengers

2

Way one sees colour depends upon language they speak, says study

3

Love meets election fever: Iraqi man uses poll campaign to win back ex-fiancée

4

Ex-couple Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid are back together

5

Watch: Terrifying moment man is attacked by lion in front of screaming onlookers

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham