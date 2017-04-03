The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 03, 2017 | Last Update : 08:37 PM IST

India, All India

Nitish for Bihar-like mahagathbandhan at national level to stop BJP surge

PTI
Published : Apr 3, 2017, 8:20 pm IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2017, 8:31 pm IST

'A 'mahagathbandhan' like this at the national level will be 'maha safal' (a grand success),' he claimed.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Photo: AP)
 Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Photo: AP)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday stressed on a grand alliance of opposition parties at the national level to stop the surge of the BJP and urged the Congress and Left parties to take initiative for this.

"The BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh was mainly because of lack of a Bihar-like 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) there ... If you add the vote percentage of the Samajwadi Party, the Congress and the BSP, it is 10 per cent more than the votes polled by the BJP," he told mediapersons in Patna.

Kumar, who is also the JD(U) national president, said, "A Bihar-like grand alliance is the solution to check the surge of the BJP and for this, the Congress and the Left parties should take the initiative."

"A 'mahagathbandhan' like this at the national level will be 'maha safal' (a grand success)," he claimed.

Kumar, the architect of the Bihar grand alliance comprising the JD(U), the RJD and the Congress, said, "Being a bigger party, it is the Congress' responsibility to take the initiative of bringing all major non-BJP parties on one platform."

"I had talks with some Left leaders in this connection and I wish they take an initiative to this effect to throw the BJP-led NDA out of power in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls," he said after his weekly 'Lok Samvad' (public interaction) programme.

Reacting on the outcome of elections in the five states recently, the Bihar Chief Minister said the BJP was "unnecessarily" jubilating on the outcome of the polls as the results were mixed.

"The Congress emerged victorious in Punjab and as the single largest party in two places (Goa and Manipur). So it is wrong to read that the results are tilted towards the BJP.

They (BJP) managed to form government in Goa and Manipur by 'jor-tor' (cobbling numbers)," he said.

On the JD(U), the RJD, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party contesting the Delhi civic polls, slated to be held on April 23, separately, Kumar said it is a local body election in which every party has the right to field its candidates.

"MCD (Municipal Corporations of Delhi) elections should not be seen as lack of unity among opposition parties," he said.

About doubts expressed about EVM machines by the BSP and the RJD, Kumar said it is an old debate and the Election Commission should solve it.

Tags: nitish kumar, mahagathbandhan, grand alliance, bjp
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Malaysian PM considers making idli his favourite breakfast during India visit

2

Documentary on legendary Sachin Tendulkar to be aired on April 23

3

Watch: Tom Cruise's The Mummy trailer gives an adrenaline-spiking experience

4

Woman shoots video of maid falling instead of helping

5

NASA releases breathtaking close-up images of Jupiter

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham