Muslims realise terror a bid to defame Islam, says Rajnath Singh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 3, 2017, 1:04 am IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2017, 3:05 am IST

Rajnath Singh said that Pakistan is using the social media to incite youths of Kashmir to storm encounter sites and help holed-up militants.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the country is united against any kind of violence threat, and that Muslims have realised that terrorism is an attempt to defame Islam.

“The whole country is united against terrorism. The Muslims have realised that terrorism is an attempt to defame Islam,” he told reporters here when asked about the violence perpetrated by militants in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the security forces are giving befitting reply to militants who are creating trouble in Kashmir Valley.

The home minister had on Friday said that Pakistan is using the social media to incite youths of Kashmir to storm encounter sites and help holed-up militants. The strife-torn region saw a “new trend” of late, in which youths from nearby villages gather at the encounter sites between security forces and terrorists and pelt stones to help the militants escape, the minister had said. The home minister and defence and finance minister Arun Jaitley had also held a high-level meeting on Friday to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

In March, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had also reiterated that local Kashmiri people creating hurdles by throwing stones at the security personnel during anti-terror operations will be dealt as anti-nationals and will face “harsh” actions.

