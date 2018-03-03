The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 04, 2018 | Last Update : 02:50 AM IST

India, All India

Shunya to Shikhar: Modi thanks northeast for choosing BJP after poll win

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 3, 2018, 5:25 pm IST
Updated : Mar 3, 2018, 5:26 pm IST

Modi said election after election, people are reposing their faith in positive and development oriented agenda of NDA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his party will not leave any stone unturned in transforming Tripura. (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his party will not leave any stone unturned in transforming Tripura. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked the people of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura where BJP has won in the recently concluded Assembly elections. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said BJP remains committed to working towards fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of people of Northeast. In his twitter, Modi said, "People of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura have spoken! I thank the people of these states for supporting the good governance agenda and ‘Act East Policy’ of BJP and our valued allies. We remain committed to working towards fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the people."

Also Read: Manik Sarkar to Modi Sarkar: BJP 1, Left 0 in first direct face-off in India

The Prime Minister said, "Time and again, election after election, the people of India are reposing their faith in the positive and development oriented agenda of the NDA. People do not have the time or respect for negative, disruptive and disconnected politics of any kind."

BJP has won the Tripura election with a thumping maority. BJP has bagged 43 seats out of 60 seats in Tripura while Left has managed to win mere 16 seats. 

The Prime Minister said his party will not leave any stone unturned in transforming Tripura. Modi said, "2018 Tripura election will be remembered as an epoch-making one! What my sisters and brothers of Tripura have done is extraordinary. No words will be enough to thank them for the phenomenal support towards @BJP4Tripura. We will leave no stone unturned in transforming Tripura."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said BJP's win in Tripura is not an ordinary electoral victory. He said, "This journey from ‘Shunya’ (zero) to ‘Shikhar’ (top) has been made possible due to a solid development agenda and the strength of our organisation. I bow to every BJP Karyakarta (workers) for working assiduously on the ground for years."

The Prime Minister further said that the historic victory in Tripura is as much an ideological one. Modi said, "It is a win for democracy over brute force and intimidation. Today peace and non-violence has prevailed over fear. We will provide Tripura the good government that the state deserves."

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to the people of Meghalaya for supporting the BJP. He said, "The welfare of Meghalaya is of utmost importance for us. I appreciate the BJP Karyakartas (workers) for their continued efforts in the state to serve the people."

Narendra Modi also thanked the voters of Nagaland for their supporting BJP and its "valued ally" Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). Modi said, "I assure my sisters and brothers of Nagaland that we will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of Nagaland. I applaud the tireless work of the local BJP unit."

Tags: narendra modi, tripura assembly elections result, meghalaya assembly election results, nagaland assembly election result
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Women stop to rescue turtle, only to run it over

2

'Clean meat' grown in labs to soon be sold

3

European satellite launches to go ahead after Ariane 5 failure

4

Happy Holi: Big B, Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla and others greet nation on the festival

5

Indian Navy ship led by all-women crew reaches Cape Town in South Africa

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranveer Singh grabbed the opportunity to welcome Pharrell Williams in India by hosting a Holi party. See some amazing pictures from the party right here. (Source: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh celebrates Holi with American singer Pharrell Williams

Virat Kohli watched wife Anushka Sharma’s ‘Pari’ at a special screening held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Virat watches wife Anushka's spooky avatar with in-laws, Shahid, others join in

After family and well-wishers gave their last respects to veteran actress Sridevi, her body was taken to the crematorium for her last rites in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Boney and Anil by Sridevi's side at her last rites, SRK attends

Family and well-wishers arrived to pay their last respects to legendary actress Sridevi in Mumbai after her death in Dubai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Deepika, Ajay, others pay last respects to Sridevi before funeral

As Bollywood celebrities visited Anil Kapoor’s house to console the grieving family, Sridevi’s mortal remains were brought back from Dubai to Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Fans throng to see Sridevi one last time; Salman, Sara, others visit family

The flood of stars visiting Anil Kapoor’s residence to visit Sridevi’s family continued on Monday after her demise on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi no more: Shah Rukh, Deepika, Ranveer, others visit bereaved family

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham