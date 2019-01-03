The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jan 03, 2019

India, All India

‘Women who entered Sabarimala not devotees, but Maoists’: BJP leader

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 3, 2019, 10:40 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2019, 10:46 am IST

Dawn-to-dusk hartal has been called by Hindu outfits in Kerala today after 2 women in their 40s entered Sabarimala yesterday.

The BJP is supporting the shutdown while the Congress-led UDF is observing a 'black day' on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)
 The BJP is supporting the shutdown while the Congress-led UDF is observing a 'black day' on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after two women of menstrual age entered the Sabarimala temple, a dawn-to-dusk hartal has been called by Hindu outfits.

The hartal, which began at 6 am, has been called by Sabarimala Karma Samithi, an umbrella organisation of various pro-Hindutva groups, and Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP). The BJP is supporting the shutdown while the Congress-led UDF is observing a "black day" on Thursday.

Two women from Kerala, Bindu (42) and Kanakadurga (44) entered the temple premises and offered prayers around 3:45 am on Wednesday. As the news spread, protests broke out across the state with right-wing activists blocking highways and forcing the closure of shops and markets.

A group of women jumped a barricade and came close to the CM’s office in the state capital, but were overpowered. Many government buses and vehicles were damaged and mediapersons were also attacked.

Here are the LIVE updates of dawn-to-dusk shutdown in Kerala today:

10:23 am: BJP’s V Muraleedharan, said, “Yesterday (Wednesday) 2 women entered Sabarimala Temple. They weren't devotees. They were Maoists. CPM with selected policemen prepared an action plan and then saw to it that the women go inside the temple. This is a planned conspiracy by Maoists in league with Kerala government and CPM.”

10:12 am: Two people have been detained by police in connection with yesterday's violence and stone pelting incident in Pandalam over two women's entry in Sabarimala temple.

10:05 am: Ambulances being used to help stranded passengers at Thiruvananthapuram Central as bus services are affected in the area due to hartal called by various organisations.

09:57 am: On protests over Sabarimala women entry issue, BJP Kerala president P S Sreedharan Pillai said, “We will carry on with our agitation in a peaceful manner and abide by the law of the land.”

08:49 am: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has stopped its bus operations to Kerala for the day in view of the hartal called by various organisations, informed KSRTC PRO.

08:15 am: Security deployed in Pathanamthitta in the view of hartal called by various organisations over Sabarimala Temple women entry issue.

07:51 am: United Democratic Front to observe 'black day' in the state.

07:45 am: A 55-year-old Sabarimala Karma Samiti worker who was injured yesterday in a clash between CPI(M) and BJP workers, in Pandalam, has succumbed to his injuries; Police investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: sabarimala temple, sabarimala issue, kerala shutdown, kerala government
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

