Wednesday, Jan 03, 2018 | Last Update : 06:00 PM IST

India, All India

Dalit protests continue in Maharashtra, Mumbai tense, Section 144 in Thane

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 3, 2018, 9:04 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2018, 3:17 pm IST

Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh has called for Maharashtra bandh to protest the state government's 'failure' to stop the violence.

Protesters halted a train at Thane Railway Station, but were immediately cleared by the RPF and GRP officials. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in Thane district till midnight of January 4 after Dalit protesters took to the streets on the second consecutive day in Mumbai over Bhima Koregaon violence.

A few protesters tried to halt a train at Thane Railway Station, but were immediately cleared off by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) officials.

Large number of protesters occupied railway tracks at Nallasopara station, disrupting rail traffic.

The protesters also halted buses, auto-rickshaws at Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Thane and deflated bus tyres.

The protests have left commuters stranded due to less number of auto-rickshaws and other means of transport in the city. 

"We are supporting this bandh only because we are scared of our loss. They can vandalize anything here," a rickshaw driver in Mulund told ANI. 

Heavy security has been deployed in Ghatkopar's Ramabai Colony and Eastern Express Highway to avoid any untoward incident.

The Mumbai police has advised residents to not believe or spread rumors. Police administration is geared up to deal with any untoward situation, it said.

As a precautionary measure, bus services towards Pune's Baramati and Satara have been suspended till further orders. Internet services have been suspended in Aurangabad.

A day after Koregaon, violence erupted in Pune on Monday over the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Koregaon, claiming the life of a Nanded youth.

Angry protesters blocked traffic and halted railway services at numerous parts of the city while shops and business establishments were shut at Chembur, Vikhroli, Mankhurd, Kurla, Dadar and Govandi. 

The police lathi-charged to disperse the protesters, who vandalised auto rickshaws, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport  and private buses. Several schools were closed down.

Meanwhile, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar has called for Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday to protest the state government's "failure" to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district on Monday.

Ambedkar alleged that Hindu Ekta Aghadi was responsible for the violence.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: bhima-koregaon protests, bharipa bahujan mahasangh, prakash ambedkar, train halted, section 144
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

