The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 02, 2018 | Last Update : 04:31 PM IST

India, All India

Gunmen came in groups, made us sit and opened fire: Assam attack survivor

PTI
Published : Nov 2, 2018, 3:36 pm IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2018, 4:30 pm IST

Survivor Sahadeb Namasudra said he had providential escape as he fell off bridge where gunmen had lined villagers before shooting them.

Women block Dhola-Tinsukia highway and burn tyres in protest against murder of 5 people by terrorists in Bishnoimukh village in Tinsukia. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Women block Dhola-Tinsukia highway and burn tyres in protest against murder of 5 people by terrorists in Bishnoimukh village in Tinsukia. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kheronibari/Guwahati: A survivor of the indiscriminate firing incident in Assam's Tinsukia district in which five people were killed said on Friday that the assailants had come in two groups and carried out the attack.

The man, identified as Sahadeb Namasudra, told reporters he had a providential escape as he fell off a bridge where the gunmen had lined him up along with five others before opening fire at them.

Namasudra along with two others had been called out from a shop below the Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Kheronibari village on Thursday evening by three men in battle fatigue and their faces were covered with cloth.

Three more villagers were brought to the same spot by another group of three gunmen between 7:30 pm and 8 pm, Namasudra said.

The second group of assailants came in motorcycles and spoke with them in Hindi. The gunmen ordered all the six men to sit in a row on the bridge, Namasudra said, adding they also took away his mobile phone. The gunmen then opened fire but Namasudra who was sitting at the end of the bridge fell below. Though he was not injured he became unconscious out of fear and nervousness. When he regained consciousness, Namasudra found one of the five men to be still alive.

He asked Namasudra to straighten his injured leg and inform his family and asked for water. But then he passed away.

The family of three of the victims said they were called out from their homes by the gunmen and taken towards the bridge.

The locals alleged negligence by the police in providing security, adding that the nearest police outpost 200 metres away had switched off their mobile phones after the incident.

Senior police officials, visiting the area, said a similar complaint was also made to them and the allegation will be investigated.

Meanwhile, several roads in Tinsukia district were blocked with burning tyres, while shops, markets, educational institutions and banks remained closed during the 12-hour district bandh called by All Assam Bengali Federation since 5 am on Friday.

The demonstrators raised slogans and took out rallies demanding security for Bengali people in the state. On being told by journalists that the ULFA (Independent) has denied involvement in the killings, the protestors said, "If it has not been done by the ULFA(I), then we demand that the government orders a CBI enquiry".

Sounds of wailing rent the air with bereaved family members and villagers mourning the death of the five locals.

Several empty AK-47 cartridges have been recovered from the site and a search was on for the attackers, police officials said.

Tags: tinsukia attack, ulfa (independent)
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

I don't like 'women-oriented' term, says 'Shakeela' star Richa Chadha

2

Happy birthday SRK: Superstar takes time out to greet fans outside Mannat at midnight

3

96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma, who scored 98 marks in exam, felicitated by Kerala CM

4

Bollywood taking the right step with #MeToo, affirms Parvathy of Qarib Qarib Singlle

5

OnePlus 6T gets new system update, bug fixes and security patch for Nov 2018

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who turned 53 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53: Superstar greets fans outside Mannat at midnight

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

The entire cast and crew of Bollywood film Badhaai Ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party which was held at a pub in Mumbai suburb was also attended by other Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho success bash: Ayushmann Khurrana & team celebrate BO victory

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the pictures here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Kangana, Rajkummar, Parineeti, Rhea step out in style

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Deepika, Kareena, Jacqueline, Saif, Sid spotted in the city

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez, Radhika Apte and many others - our Bollywood beauties dazzled at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018. Check out exclusive pictures from the event last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Kareena, Alia, Mouni, Janhvi and others dazzle at Awards night

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham