The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 02, 2017 | Last Update : 05:35 AM IST

India, All India

Hasten MP, MLAs’ criminal trials, says Supreme Court

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Nov 2, 2017, 4:40 am IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2017, 4:41 am IST

Fixing the next hearing on December 13, the court also sought an update from the Centre on the 1,581 cases.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Aiming to weed out criminals from politics, the Supreme Court on Wednesday told the Centre to submit a plan next month to set up special courts for fast tracking trial of 1,581 lawmakers facing criminal cases since 2014.

A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Navin Sinha asked the Centre to indicate how much money it was willing to allocate for setting up fast track courts for concluding the trial of MPs and MLAs facing criminal charges within a year. The bench noted that these special courts should exclusively deal with cases of politicians.

Justice Gogoi said that the petition seeking swift trial of lawmakers  has arisen because convictions are not taking place. “In some cases it takes 20 years for a person to be convicted and by this time he serves four terms as a legislator,” he said.

Fixing the next hearing on December 13, the court also sought an update from the Centre on the 1,581 cases.

Petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyaya had earlier told the apex court that 1,581 MPs and MLAs have criminal cases pending against them according to affidavits filed during the 2014 parliamentary and Assembly elections.

The bench also wanted to know from the Centre the number of criminal cases registered afresh against politicians.

The Election Commission joined the apex court’s mission by supporting a petitioner’s suggestion to impose lifetime ban on convicted politicians from contesting elections.

Senior counsel Meenakshi Arora, appearing for the EC, said the Commission supported the petitioner to the extent that there should be de-criminalisation of politics. She also favoured special courts to fast track pending criminal cases.

The court also decided to examine whether a lifetime ban would violate the right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution, as such a disqualification has not been provided either in the Constitution or the Representation of People Act.

A ban for a lifetime, as sought by the petitioner, could spell doom for politicians including Lalu Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar or AIADMK’s V.K. Sasikala in Tamil Nadu.

The existing law disqualifies politicians sentenced to a jail term of two years or more from contesting elections for six years from the date of release from prison.

Additional solicitor general Atmaram Nadkarni, appearing for the Centre, said that the government was not averse to setting up special courts and added that it was a subject related to states.

The bench said that the states will be involved after the Centre submits its scheme and the financial outlay for the courts.

On the demand for a lifetime ban on convicted politicians from contesting elections, Mr Nadkarni said that the recommendations of the EC and Law Commission favouring such a ban were being considered by the government. He said that the government had not come across even a single case of a politician getting elected after conviction and disqualification.

This was disputed by petitioners who pointed out the case of Phoolan Devi who became an MP from Mirzapur constituency in Uttar Pradesh in the late 1990s.

Tags: supreme court, criminal charges, mlas, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistani bride kills 17 in botched plot to kill husband

2

Akshay hints at interesting twist in 'Ittefaq' as he urges fans to say 'no spoilers'

3

Secret behind symbol of Deathly Hallows revealed by author

4

National Boxing Championships: Manoj Kumar clinches gold, Shiva Thapa stunned

5

India tops list of new TB cases in 2016: WHO

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Rocky S, Ken Ferns and others to a grand finale with Vikram Phadnavis, cutting edge fashion ruled the ramp at IBFW.

IBFW sees model scorch the ramp in glamorous creations

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is an annual Taoist celebration held from the first day to the ninth day of the lunar month. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate centuries-old Nine Emperor Gods festival in Malaysia

The parade was the highlight event of the 10-day Fantasy Fest masking and costuming festival, themed "Time Travel Unravels," that ended on Sunday, October 29. (Photo: AP)

Fantasy Fest draws thousands to Key West, Florida

More than 700 performers prepared for months for the colorful afternoon procession along more than 4 miles (7 km) of the expansive Paseo de la Reforma. (All photos: AP)

Theme of Mexico's traditional Day of the Dead parade inspired by Bond movie

Chhath Puja 2017 is an ancient Hindu festival, rituals are performed to thank the Sun god for sustaining life on earth and seeking the divine blessings. (All photos: PTI, AP)

Chhath Puja 2017: Devotees flock to pay respects to the Sun God

Fashion designers, popular brands and accessories designers take part in 22nd Athens Xclusive Designers Week. (Photo: AP)

Athens Fashion Week see upcoming designers share stage with famed couturists

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham