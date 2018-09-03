The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 02, 2018 | Last Update : 10:01 PM IST

India, All India

Will retain power, won't surrender to Delhi leadership, says KCR at mega rally

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 2, 2018, 8:55 pm IST
Updated : Sep 2, 2018, 8:55 pm IST

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also said that no decision has been taken on early Assembly polls in state.

'In Tamil Nadu, people rule their own state with their leaders. Similarly, we shall retain power and not surrender to Delhi leadership,' KCR said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 'In Tamil Nadu, people rule their own state with their leaders. Similarly, we shall retain power and not surrender to Delhi leadership,' KCR said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Hyderabad: Addressing a mega rally at Ranga Reddy district, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that the state will not surrender to the Centre and will retain power.

“In Tamil Nadu, people rule their own state with their leaders. Similarly, we shall retain power and not surrender to Delhi leadership,” KCR said.

The Telangana chief minister also said that no decision has been taken on early Assembly polls in the state, which are scheduled to take place in April next year. However, he added that he will disclose the decision whenever he will take it.

“Some media channels are saying KCR will dissolve the government. All TRS members have given me an opportunity to take a decision on the future of Telangana. I will tell you when I take a decision,” the chief minister said.

The blockbuster public meet titled 'Pragati Nivedana’ came amid speculations about the possibility of early polls to the state legislative assembly. It also commemorates the 4th anniversary of Telangana's formation.

A cabinet meeting was also held before the public meet and no decision was reportedly taken on the dissolution of the Telangana assembly.

"Shortly, another Cabinet meeting will be held where more decision are to be taken," was the cryptic reply by Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari when reporters asked him whether early dissolution of the assembly came up for discussion.

Showcasing the achievements of his government in the last four years, KCR said, “I promised that if I don't give drinking water to every household through Mission Bhagiratha before next elections, I won't contest elections. No other chief minister in the country would dare to say something like this.”

In the run-up to the mega meeting, massive arrangements were made. All roads leading to the venue were decked up with TRS flags, with the city police notifying the routes open for public.

From different parts of the state, 19 roads were cleared for people to attend the meeting. At the venue, basic amenities like drinking water and toilets were also arranged for the public.

The government even built sheds for the people who reached the meeting venue a day before. Sound systems, floodlights and LED screens were also been arranged, along with 30 ambulances.

Tags: telangana pragathi nivedana sabha, trs, k chandasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

2

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

3

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

4

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

5

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Stree stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao hosted a special bash of their film in Mumbai. Check out the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Rajkummar, Shraddha and the team enjoy positive response to ‘Stree’

Stars from upcoming films promoted their ventures at respective events in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Mitron’ Jackky, Kritika get groovy at concert, push-up challenge for Paltan stars

As ‘Stree’ gears up for release on Friday, the team held a screening of the film for stars in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stree: Shraddha, Rajkummar all set to spook, entertain with latest offering

With their films up for release, Bollywood celebrities were spotted at respective promotional events in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha ups style, Pataakha gets Arijit touch, Loveratri, Laila Majnu pairs’ moves

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham