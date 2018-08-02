The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Aug 02, 2018

India, All India

TMC delegation stopped at Assam's Silchar airport, party calls it 'super emergency'

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 2, 2018, 3:27 pm IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2018, 3:38 pm IST

Six TMC parliamentarians as well as two party legislators were detained on Thursday.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, 'This is our democratic right to meet people, this is a super emergency like situation.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, 'This is our democratic right to meet people, this is a super emergency like situation.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: Assam government on Thursday stopped an eight-member TMC  team at Silchar airport amid restrictions imposed in the area over controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft list.

Six TMC parliamentarians and two party legislators have been detained.

They went there to meet people whose names couldn’t figure in the final draft of the NRC at the instruction of party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Reacting to the development, TMC lawmaker Derek O'Brien said, "Our delegation was detained at Silchar airport. It is our democratic right to meet people, this is a super emergency like situation." 

According to a report in The Times of India, the team comprises of MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Ratna De Nag, Nadimul Haque and Arpita Ghosh, West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim and legislator Mohua Moitra.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy told news agency PTI that the police stopped them at the airport on their arrival saying their visit might create trouble. 

The delegation was kept in the VIP lounge of Kumbhigram airport in Cachar district under Barak Valley region. The Cachar district administration issued prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC on Wednesday night and banned entry of any person not involved with the NRC process in the district.

Tags: nrc draft, assam government, tmc
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

